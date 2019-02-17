Building a wall has nothing to do with being “racist” or “immoral.” Not all immigrants in the caravan are “rapists” or “murderers”; nobody is saying they are.

Banks are responsible for the security and safety of their investors and customers. Putting in place security does not make the bank “racist” or “immoral.” By having security, you are not saying that everyone who walks in the door is a bank robber, but you still keep your guard up. It’s better to be over-cautious in being safe than to be careless by being unsafe.

If Donald Trump is “racist” and “immoral” for wanting a wall, then I guess Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are just as “racist” and “immoral” for wanting a wall as well.

Long before Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer tried to get funding for a wall or whatever he wants to call it. Nancy Pelosi in her own state has walls that are doing exactly what they are designed for, to protect citizens. But now that Donald Trump is president the Democrats are acting like children, actually worse than children, just because the election did not go their way and because they simply hate Donald Trump. So the Democrats are dragging their feet, making up excuses for not getting it done and coming up with hare-brained solutions.

A wall does work. For example, look at a prison; a prison is basically several walls to keep criminals confined on one side of a wall and to protect citizens on the other side of the wall. Yes, people sometimes escape from prison, but it’s extremely rare. By having a prison we are not “immoral” or “racist.” We have laws in this country and they broke it.

We cannot just let people do whatever they want and thumb their nose at the law without consequences; and this includes people who want to come into this country illegally.

History has proven that walls work. Just go and read the Bible story of the walls of Jericho. Go read the story of the Trojan horse, if you don’t believe that walls work.

Robert Schweigert Jr.

Asheboro