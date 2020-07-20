Jerry Wayne Gordon, 65, of Lexington, NC and Breckenridge, CO, died Saturday July 18, 2020 in Greensboro at Whitestone Skilled Care.

In lieu of a funeral service, his wife, Kathy Gordon, and daughter, Melissa Gordon, will have a private memorial in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Mr. Gordon was born March 23, 1955 to Donna Mae Everhart and Herbert Gordon. He was a 1974 graduate of Central Davidson High School, and graduated from NC State with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He built homes in Oak Island for over 30 years, and his first love was snowboarding. His mother, Donna Everhart, father, Herbert Gordon and brother James "Jimmy" Gordon, preceded him in death.

Instead of flowers, the family would prefer a donation be made to O'Berry Center, 400 Old Smithfield Rd.

Goldsboro, NC 27530, (919) 581-4001, in honor of Jerry's brother, Michael Gordon, who resides there.

