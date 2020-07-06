Alan Donald Lemons, 64 of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Alan was born on December 28, 1955 in Montgomery County to Henry Paul Lemons and Mary Claudine Thompson Lemons. He retired as a moulder operator with Masterwrap. Alan loved baseball and time spent with family. He also loved to sit on his porch and wave at his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Mabel Lemons; and sister, Donna Sue Earnhardt.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Belinda Jill Comer Lemons, of the home; son, Billy Paul Lemons; daughter, Andrea Jill Lemons; brothers, Bobby Ray Lemons and Ronald David Lemons (Pam); sisters, Kaye Dianne Koontz and Deborah Ann Gathings; and one grandchild, Adam Grant Laws.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net