LIBERTY — Janie Marie Hudson Ferguson, 76, of Liberty passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital.

Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Janie was an avid baseball fan and her favorite team was the Washington Nationals. She worked at Gregson’s in Liberty for several years.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

She was the daughter of the late Jay Vernnie Hudson and Nettie Hudson York and was also preceded in death by son, Christopher Adam Ferguson; grandson, Spencer Riley Ferguson; and brothers, Randy York and “Bugg” York.

Surviving are husband of 52 years, Garland Adam Ferguson; sons, Timothy Lynn Ferguson (April) and Denny York; daughter, Mary Jane Aaron; granddaughters, Kiley Ferguson and Kaitlyn Ferguson; and brothers, Billy York and Shane York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to American Heart Association, 101 Centreport Drive, Unit 100, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Ferguson family.