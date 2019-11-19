Lexington, NC - Ann Kearns Schaefer, 48, of NC Hwy 8, died Tuesday, November 19, at Forsyth Medical Center after battling breast cancer.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Sunday, November 24 at Macedonia United Methodist Church, by the Rev. Tammy Talbert. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Saturday at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.

Ann was born August 22, 1971 in Rowan County to James Watts Kearns and Jane Owen Kearns. She was a graduate of Central Davidson where she was a member of H.O.S.A. and went on to graduate from Guilford Tech. She was a hygienist for Dr. John Buchanan, DDS for more than 20 years, where she enjoyed her co-workers and seeing her patients. Ann was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church and was active in UMW, hand bells and book club. She was a very caring lady and always put others before herself and loved her family. Watching her son, Owen, play basketball and going to the beach were things that she enjoyed immensely. Her father and grandparents, Paul and Naomi Owen and Charles and Wilma Kearns, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Ronny Schaefer of the home; her son, Owen Schaefer, of the home; and her mother of Lexington; her brother, Michael Kearns, of Lexington; her uncles, Allen Kearns and Tom Kearns (Pam), and their children, Traci, Ryan (Rebecca), and family; her sister-in-law, Kathy Allen (Ed) her niece and nephews, Alise, Jonathan and T.J. and their families; special friends, Mark and Daria Westervelt, her godchildren, Jackson and Haley Westervelt; and her special dog, Mabel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Methodist Women at Macedonia UMC, 10890 NC-8, Lexington, NC 27292 or Davidson County Cancer Services, 25 W. 6th Avenue, Lexington, NC 27292.

