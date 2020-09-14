Karen and Mitchell Davis approached the Avon & Catawba Creeks Greenway entrance for their daily walk Saturday morning with no clue what would happen next.

More than a dozen friends, mostly from Tabernacle Baptist Church, greeted the couple with balloons and cries of joy to celebrate the Davis’ on their 100th consecutive walk on the greenway – a 4.4-mile round trip.

When the initial stay-at-home orders took shape in reaction to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the Davis’ wanted to spend their time wisely.

"Due to COVID-19, there was nothing to do and we decided we just need to get out and exercise," Karen said.

Depending on the day, Karen and Mitchell are joined by several friends on the trek, but they are the only two to walk every day for the last 100.

Karen quickly began to feel healthier, and walking the greenway became the highlight of her day, despite the 100-degree days or rainy days.

"Actually feeling better, seeing the weight loss and being out here with family and friends," Karen said. "So far I’ve lost 17 pounds."

Mitchell now has more energy and feels better than he did prior to the pandemic. His motivation comes from motivating his wife on her journey to live a better life, he said.

When asked how long the couple would continue to walk the greenway, they answered "until."

s

You can reach Gavin Stewart at 704-869-1819 or on Twitter @GavinGazette.