Perhaps in the long history of sports in Gaston County no athlete was more prominent than Reginald "Moon" Huffstetler.

This Belmont native gained national attention back in the 60s by being the first to swim gigantic Lake Norman with its 520 miles of shoreline; break the world’s water treading record and barely missing the treacherous swim of the English Channel.

Moon died Sept. 6 at age 85, but he was a reminder to us all that you don’t have to live by the ocean to be a great swimmer. This was demonstrated best when in 1979 he took on the highly dangerous Block Island swim in Rhode Island.

Accompanied by his coach and my brother, David Wheeler, he was barely dry from his record-breaking swim of Lake Norman when he was challenged with the Block Island swim.

What makes Block Island so difficult is the cold water of the Labrador current, terrible rips, high waves and cold water not to mention the presence of great white and tiger sharks.

"While it is only a 10-mile swim all those elements combine to make it one of the world’s toughest endurance contests," coach Wheeler said before the attempt. "It is one of toughest distance swims in the world and predecessor of most all who try the English Channel."

Wheeler said they were ill prepared for Block Island which sits 10 miles off Judith Point and the mouth of Narragansett Bay near Newport.

Moon warmed up with a five-mile swim in the cold water. "That’s when we learned about grease!" Moon exclaimed.

Most distance cold water swimmers apply thick gobs of Vaseline on their bodies to help control their core temperature.

But they did and Moon, nicknamed that because of his round face, not only succeeded but at a record pace astounding all.

"There were some weird things in the water that day from jellyfish to waves that would have toppled houses back home," Wheeler said. "And the currents were fierce. After all, we had been swimming still waters back in North Carolina."

Next came the English Channel swim which is 20 miles from a beach in France.

Moon came within three miles of making that when terrible weather came in and forced cancellation. "You simply couldn’t see in front of you," Moon said. "If not for the storm we could have made it."

Moon and brother David tried to make another attempt at the Channel but the expenses of the trip came up short.

He turned his attention to breaking the record for treading water. During Autofair at Charlotte Motor Speedway a pool was brought in and setup on pit row.

Water treading for long times is exhaustiing and very difficult to train for. However, in front of thousands he surpassed the record of 12 hours by 90 minutes.

Moon was an extraordinary man who discovered he had a gift of endurance water sports and made the best of it.