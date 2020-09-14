Taurance Williams has a strong tie to the New Bern community and the people in it. Once a formidable opponent on the football field, he has used his proficiency as an athlete and his desire to help youth be successful to share the joy of bonding through being active.

"I’ve been back home working with kids in the community and adults for a little over 25 years now," he said. "Time flies when you’re having fun!"

Taurance was born and raised in New Bern. He was an accomplished football player and wrestler at New Bern High School in the mid-to-late ‘80s. He finished fifth in the state as a wrestler and was a two-year letterman on the New Bern High School football team. He was so good, in fact, that he was offered a wrestling scholarship. However, he decided to pursue football and ended up playing for four years at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Upon returning home, he wanted to provide the same great opportunities to the youth that he had received growing up. He coached football at Grover C. Fields Middle School for about seven years.

"Athletics did a lot for me," said Taurance. "I was raised in these rec centers, grew up over at Stanley White rec center and started off through there. I found it as a great way to try to influence some kids and guide them, keeping them on the right foot, so to speak. That's been one of the great things."

He then began his career as supervisor of athletics for the City of New Bern and has stayed in that position for 21 years. He oversees youth and adult athletics in a wide range of sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball, flag football and other special events such as sports camps and clinics. He also helps run the New Bern Aquatics Center.

"In that 21 years, somewhere in there, athletics became athletics/aquatics," said Taurance. "So we take care of this about six months out of the year as well. People love it."

Taurance acquired countless "adopted" kids over the years. He has a soft spot for youth and enjoys taking them under his wing.

"All of them are mine at the end of the day," he said with a laugh. "That's how I feel. I tell ‘em all, I tell ‘em quick. I would tell them, ‘I'm not going to see you out here in the streets doing anything that's wrong or disrespectful.’"

He also learned to never judge a book by its cover, or a kid by their demeanor. He recalled one teenager who always sulked around the rec center each morning with a scowl on his face and kept to himself due to constantly being picked on. Taurance decided to greet him and ask how he was doing and was surprised to see the boy’s whole disposition change, simply from being acknowledged and made to feel like he mattered.

"My high school wrestling coach was one of those who taught me ‘don't go off of what someone tells you—find out for yourself,’" said Taurance.

A similar situation unfolded when he was coaching at the middle school and encountered a student who had been labeled with behavioral problems and treated accordingly. Taurance refused to let the boy’s reputation precede him and gave him a chance, and he ended up being one of Taurance’s best football players. Sadly, the boy succumbed to cancer a short time later at age 16, but Taurance was honored to have given him a chance to shine and prove everyone’s labels wrong.

"The thing that I take out of this is that he had an opportunity to show folks he wasn't what he was perceived to be or what someone told them he was, as a student and a person," said Taurance.

Through his experiences, he learned that no one ever knows what goes on behind closed doors, even in the nicest looking house. He knew that abusive homes could be the reality for any one of those youth and although no one may see it, the damage done to them could be extensive.

"I found that it's not about color, it's not about socioeconomic background, any of that stuff," he said. "At the end of the day, it's about showing these kids you love them, you care for them, and they'll run through a wall for you. That's been my thing. I go at it, especially on the football field. I gotta go at it, but they know I love them."

Taurance has also helped with many behind-the-scenes efforts. Before Hurricane Florence hit, he and a few other community members walked from door to door in the highest risk areas to alert people that water was rising and that they should evacuate immediately. After the storm, he drove a bus and transported countless people to safety. He was on call 24/7 and barely got any rest because he was so busy trying to make sure everyone was rescued.

"It was a rough one," he said. "We got a whole lot of folks out and I've seen some very happy faces and relieved faces when we were getting them out there. That was so rewarding to do that. I've seen it all—a rescue from people to squirrels. It's one of those ‘you don't sleep’ kind of deals. We took care of each other, which is the big thing."

He was especially proud to see that many of his former students who had long since moved to other states decided to come back and assist with cleanup efforts. They helped to get donations for the hurricane victims, and they even had medical supplies flown directly into New Bern.

"And these guys were spearheading that, and that made me so proud," said Taurance. "It's like, this is why I came back home, and to see them taking that torch and doing the thing during that storm—that was the stuff that really got me, ‘cause that's what it was about for me. I wanted to come back home and do this, and to see them doing it and carrying that thing on was some of the stuff that really did my heart well."

On the sports front, Taurance also coached football and wrestling at New Bern High School for many years. In 2017, he was inducted into the New Bern High School/J.T. Barber High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He is currently assistant coach at West Craven High School and has coached the defensive line for the last three years. He has two daughters, ages 14 and 16, and a 26-year-old son with whom he has been able to share his athletic success. His son was a senior at New Bern High School and was on Taurance’s team when they won the 2012 state championship, which is a moment he will never forget.

Taurance has also been the president, or polemarch, of the New Bern Alumni Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity since it was established in 2014.

"Great bunch of guys, and once again, that's about the community," he said. "In the years since establishment, we've taken on things like giving out Thanksgiving dinners to some of the elderly folks, so we made sure that they got Thanksgiving dinners. We've done Christmas baskets and Christmas dinner, and we’re still working on the Meals on Wheels. And we do a huge, nice community cookout."

The cookout was cancelled this year but is usually held on Memorial Day weekend in Union Park, and Taurance said that anyone who is in the vicinity is always welcome to pull up a chair and participate or just take a plate. The purpose is to bring people together to have a good time in New Bern.

"The year before last, we did the first annual Leander Morgan golf tournament," he said. "He was the former mayor of New Bern years ago. He grew up here and was also a Kappa, and he was the only African American mayor the city of New Bern has ever had. We do a golf tournament in his honor, and we try to make that an annual event. He was such an inspiration when it comes down to this city."

Taurance recently connected with leaders of the Young Urban Professionals of Eastern North Carolina through his volunteer work with back-to-school events. This spring, he served as the chauffeur for the Easter bunny, delivering goodies to children in underprivileged areas of the city.

"It's through a lot of the community things," he explained. "That's how we've come together and met some great people in the process. But it's easy to gravitate to people who want to do things good for the community."

He also participates in many community events through St. Peter's AME Zion Church on Queen Street. They do street cleanup events on their block, which his fraternity adopted and assists with the cleanups. Taurance is always willing to lend a helping hand if he knows it’s for a worthy cause.

"You name it—if it comes down to dealing with kids, community, different things of that nature, I’m a phone call away for a lot of folks," he said. "Registration, meals, just to be able to communicate with someone about different little problems, even if it's as simple as a grass not being cut somewhere."

He credits his mother for instilling him with a giving, supportive spirit. He also attributes his love of the community and helping other stay active to his father, who also worked with the Parks and Recreation department.

"I was born in this village, I was raised in this village, I was fed by this village, as you can tell, and I was really taught a lot," said Taurance. "We really care about each other. We make sure that we all have—even in the worst times, we come together. If you saw through Florence and things of that nature, we’re New Bern strong, and I love each and every one of my New Bernians. Whenever you’re here, you know you’re family, and I love being here with my family. It’s all about New Bern. It’s all about this community."

