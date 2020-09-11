HENDERSONVILLE -- A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Marine vet and father of two passed away Thursday afternoon after being shot in the face by a breaking and entering suspect early in the morning, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Hendrix, 35, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2012 and is also a member of the SWAT Team, was a Marine veteran and the father of a 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. He was set to be married in October.

Hendrix was one of three officers responding to a 911 call about a homeowner who shot at a break-in suspect at about 2:50 a.m. on Bethea Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputies located and approached a suspect, Robert Ray Doss Jr., who initially cooperated before making a "rapid movement" and firing at Hendrix, Sheriff Lowell Griffin said at a 3 p.m. news conference.

Two of the deputies returned fire, and Doss died at the scene.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville police and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Old Raeford Road near Lake Rim Park.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department U.S. Marshals Task Force along with other agents of the Marshals Service attempted to serve a fugitive warrant.

The suspect was armed with multiple firearms, Police Chief Gina Hawkins said at a news conference. During an encounter, a police detective assigned to the task force fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect had warrants for arrest on sexual assault charges in Tennessee, the Police Department said in a news release.

GASTONIA -- A local 19-year-old man will remain in jail with no bond, charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old Bessemer City man who was killed in a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 6 in Gastonia.

Markevion Antwan Weldon made his first appearance in Gaston County District Court on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jabar Nichols Jr.

Gastonia Police had been searching for Weldon soon after the shooting at 10:50 p.m. Saturday at 488 Southside Ave. in Gastonia. Nichols, of 648 Costner School Road, was shot on the front porch of the home located in southwest Gastonia, police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested earlier and also faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nichols. Police have not disclosed the name of the younger suspect.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A police officer in a marked patrol vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. on Raeford Road near Bunce Road, the department said.

The officer was traveling west on Raeford Road when the officer struck a female pedestrian, the department said in a news release.

Medical personnel were called, and the pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release said. The officer was not injured.

The department's Traffic Unit is investigating.

ASHEVILLE -- Candidates in the Nov. 3 City Council nonpartisan election all said some form of police defunding should happen but disagreed on how much and at what speed, with one calling for a 50% cut but others saying it could leave a potentially dangerous gap.

Candidates at the virtual Sept. 9 Centering Racial Equity forum also talked about how they might pay for the city's landmark reparations program with ideas including selling downtown's infamous "Pit of Despair," using hotel tax money and borrowing $25 million with bonds.

The forum was put on by the Keep It Moving Asheville Coalition, the YMI Cultural Center, Building Bridges and Asheville Racial Equity Collective.

Participating were candidates Rich Lee, Kim Roney, Sage Turner and the one incumbent in the race, Keith Young, and organizers announced the fifth candidate, Sandra Kilgore, had planned to attend but notified them that night she could not make the forum. Kilgore and Young are Black, while other candidates are white.

BURLINGTON -- The city is asking first responders, houses of worship and citizens to ring bells and sirens on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

The bells will ring for one minute at 8:46 a.m. The city's six fire stations will ring their bells and sound engine sirens, while officers with the Burlington Police Department will sound the sirens on their squad cars positioned throughout the city.

Citizens are encouraged to join by ringing bells or waving flags at 8:46 a.m., according to a press release from the city of Burlington.

The ringing of the bells is in conjunction with a proclamation by the city, recognizing a national day of service and remembrance on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Congress passed the Serve America Act in 2009, saying Sept. 11 should be observed by participating in service and remembrance activities.

NEW BERN -- The COVID-19 crisis has left individuals and businesses struggling to survive while recovering from restrictions and shutdowns. With their abilities to donate limited, one of the indirect victims has been nonprofits, who rely on donations, fundraisers and grants.

April King, who heads the nonprofit council of the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce, is also director of the Craven Literacy Council.

One of the grants King was working on this week is the 2020 A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million nationwide initiative of The Gannett Foundation. The program is sponsored by the USA TODAY Network’s parent company, Gannett Co., Inc. Ganett owns the New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News and Kinston Free Press.

NEW BERN -- Meet Rhys, a bloodhound donated to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office by Highland Canine Connect of Harmony, North Carolina.

According to Sgt. Hopper, who oversees the county’s K9 program, Rhys makes the fifth dog – the others are "dual purpose" dogs who are trained to quickly apprehend suspects or retrieve items, or to search for suspects or other individuals whose trail is still warm.

Hopper said, "Whereas the dual purpose (dogs) are that short, jump-out spurts of energy – the quick tracking laid down by the person immediately and we’re immediately after them, whereas Rys has that longer, more methodical tracking capabilities."

JACKSONVILLE -- While pharmaceutical companies across the country are closing in on the first COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to use convalescent plasma for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in late August.

Grifols Biomat USA , which has a clinic located in Jacksonville, is one of many asking for convalescent plasma donations in order to continue working towards a cure for the virus.

Plasma is a portion of the blood that is removed and used as the starting material to make medicines for treating rare and chronic conditions. Plasma containing antibodies to COVID-19, if proven effective, could help bridge the gap before there is a vaccine available and even be used alongside a vaccine once there is one, according to Grifols representative Dennis Armendariz.

JACKSONVILLE -- Charles P. Jacobi Sr. is an American hero and a rare breed.

The 98-year-old Army veteran served in nine campaigns during World War II with the First Infantry Division; however, some of his deserved recognition got delayed due to his official records failing to indicate his participation in his final two campaigns, the Central Europe Campaign and the Rhineland Campaign.

When his son Charles Jacobi Jr., known as Buddy, found a letter from the Army in his father’s home dated 1986 confirming he earned four bronze service medals and one silver service medal that went not received, he began a five-year quest to get his father what he deserved.

On Sept. 5, members from American Legion Riders Chapter 265 surprised Jacobi Sr. at his assisted living facility in Swansboro to hold a ceremony outside his window to show appreciation, honor his courage and to fully recognize what he did for his country.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jacobi Jr. was only allowed to visit his father briefly. He presented him with a shadow box that included keepsakes like the medals he was owed, his uniform patches and an old name tag. He also gave his father his framed Army photo, a certificate from the Society of the First Infantry Division and a division hat.

WILMINGTON -- A long-awaited addiction treatment facility in New Hanover County is expected to begin construction in November and be open as soon as June of 2022. The city ranked No. 1 for opioid abuse in a 2016 report.

At an Aug. 24 meeting, the New Hanover Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of contracting operations of the facility on Medical Center Drive to the Healing Place, a drug and alcohol recovery program out of Louisville, Kentucky. The facility will be a long-term residential clinic, offering 200 beds to men and women seeking treatment for addiction.

Trillium Health Resources, the local agency that manages mental health services in a 26-county region, proposed the model for the treatment center in 2015 after the county asked the agency to help address it’s alcohol and opioid addiction challenges, according Executive Vice President Cindy Ehlers.

Ehlers said Trillium expects the facility to provide a shelter that accepts people under the influence and that provides courses to help with coping and other cognitive behavioral skills.

WILMINGTON -- Another 18 retailers and restaurants -- such as Caprice Bistro, Downtown Nutrition ILM and Copper Penny -- will become a part of the Downtown Alive program meant to help businesses in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When the initiative started at the end of June, it closed a few blocks to vehicles on the weekends and Thursday evenings to create a pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining space. Originally set to end after Labor Day, Wilmington City Council voted to extend the program through Oct. 18 with an added provision to include more businesses though ‘parklets.’

They would be in parking spaces, and not on closed streets, beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The streets would still be open to traffic and the sidewalks would remain accessible for pedestrians. The barricades would also stay in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the end of the program.

LEXINGTON -- Vinson Lewis loves his new house in Lexington so much that many nights he stands on his new deck and sings to himself.

"I never expected to find a new home; never," Lewis said. "But here I am. And the appliances have warranties, and the building is new, so I shouldn’t have any problems for a long time. I’m telling the truth when I say I go outside on the porch and sing to myself."

Lewis was able to purchase the newly-built home on Olympia Street through an affordable housing program at the Lexington Housing Community Development Corporation.

Lewis grew up in Lexington but moved to New York when he was about 25 years old. He said this spring he decided it was time to come home and had been working with a broker to find a house. It was his niece who caught wind of the LHCDC house on Facebook and called him.

HENDERSONVILLE -- The Donald Trump administration and campaign are leaving no stone unturned in Henderson County, with four visits to the area in recent months, including the latest appearance Wednesday in the Edneyville area where Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a capacity crowd.

Trump Jr., the president’s son and Trump Organization businessman, spoke at a Make America Great Again! rally at Point Lookout Vineyards, addressing a crowd of several hundred in an outdoor space overlooking the mountains.

Trump Jr.’s remarks focused on criticizing his father’s opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, attacking the mainstream media and encouraging everyone in attendance to work hard to get out the vote.

SHELBY -- Since school started, Gardner-Webb University and Cleveland Community College have maintained websites to update numbers of cases on their campuses.

According to its most recent update, Gardner-Webb has zero confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on its campus.

The college does have five students in quarantine waiting to be tested or awaiting results.

No members of college faculty or staff are in isolation at this time, but seven people are in quarantine waiting on tests or test results.

According to Cleveland Community College’s most recent update, the school has seen a total of eight student and one employee cases since March. Three of those were identified in the week leading up to Aug. 31.

Beginning this week Cleveland County Schools is keeping a weekly tally of cases across the district which will be posted online each Tuesday.

In the first three weeks of school, six coronavirus cases have been identified across the district.

ASHEVILLE -- As North Carolina Forest Service personnel from the Asheville region pitch in to support firefighting efforts out west, NCFS staff in Madison County are preparing for what could be a busy fire season locally.

Currently, more than 100 major fires have consumed nearly 7,000 square miles in California, Oregon, Washington and other western states, killing at least seven and destroying hundreds of homes.

The situation has NCFS personnel from Buncombe, McDowell, Henderson and Transylvania counties pitching in to support firefighting efforts hundreds of miles away. NCFS staff can take time off to work as contractors on the fires, according to Graves. He added that typical personnel levels in NCFS District 1, which includes Madison and Buncombe counties, have been cut in half with so many rangers and assistant rangers heading west.

