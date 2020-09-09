Getting out of the military or already out and looking for work? Check out these resources for veterans that can help you find the right career opportunity post service.

Transition Assistance Program

Under the U.S. Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program, each branch of the armed forces offers transition assistance. Not sure where to start? Visit www.dodtap.mil and click on your branch of service to find the right program. Transition assistance is primarily geared towards preparing soon-to-be transitioning service members for life outside of the military. These programs hold seminars on transition readiness, skills training sessions and career fairs.

Marine for Life Network

The Marine for Life Network, a part of the transition program for Marines, is a treasure trove of valuable resources that aids transitioning service members and veterans in finding career opportunities and with networking.

"The Marine for Life Network is all about providing empowering connections to resources, whether those are employment, education or community resources, to transitioning service members, primarily Marines, their family members or veterans," said Mark Munger, Southeast regional network coordinator. "The key thing for a transitioning service member is to look in the mirror and say ‘What is it that excites me? What is it that I am interested in?’ so that you can pursue a profession that is going to stick with you and bring positive feelings."

The U.S. Army has a similar program called Soldier for Life.

Department of Veterans Affairs

The VA’s careers and employment website is a catchall for veterans interested in landing a job. The site allows you to receive general assistance, recommendations for careers and training programs, access to LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning plus links to nearly every resource you'll need when figuring out the next step that’s best for you.

NC4ME

Statewide employment initiative North Carolina for Military Employment (NC4ME), a public-private partnership rolled out in 2015, connects transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, National Guard and reservists to open career opportunities in North Carolina through free hiring events that pre-match companies with job seekers.

"It’s a very successful initiative because it takes a different approach," said Kimberly Williams, founder and chief executive officer.

Williams attributes the effectiveness of NC4ME to its focus on educating employers on the value of hiring military talent, its strategy of pre-matching talent with employers and the program’s support from both public and private sectors. About half of the interviews facilitated by NC4ME lead to job offers or second interviews.

USO

The USO of North Carolina helps guide transitioning service members through the USO Pathfinder Program. The non-profit organization hosts hiring events, workshops and networking opportunities as well as one-on-one assistance for transitioning service members and spouses. The USO Pathfinder Program works with partners to support service members and military spouses up to 12 months prior to transition and up to 12 months beyond their date of separation by connecting them to resources and opportunities.

CareerOneStop

The Veteran and Military Transition Center at CareerOneStop, an employment website sponsored by the Department of Labor, matches veterans with potential careers based on their military occupational specialty. The site lets veterans and spouses search for jobs, assess skills and determine what kinds of careers would fit them best.