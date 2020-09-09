A new Shelby plant became the first of its kind in the nation and the largest producer of basalt fibers in the world.

Mafic USA, located on Metrolina Drive in the Foothills Commerce Center, began production the last week of July.

The plant takes lava rocks, melts them down, and creates a fiber similar to fiberglass. But basalt fibers are stronger, more heat resistant and also more environmentally friendly than fiberglass, according to the company.

"We feel the demand is going to be great," said Stephen Savage, director of human resources for Mafic. "We’re really proud of it. One day everyone will know what basalt fiber is."

The company purchased the property in 2016 and started the engineering and permit phase. It took around three and a half years from start to finish.

"It was a real special day to see that first fiber come out," Savage said.

He said it is all a result of CEO Mike Levine’s vision.

Mafic currently employs 35 people and expects that number to climb to 60 by the end of the year. Once a second factory is complete, Savage said they ultimately hope to employ around 300 at both sites.

The rocks used to make the fibers come from quarries all over the world. Basalt is the most common rock type found on the earth’s crust making it a readily available commodity.

The process begins outside the plant where the basalt comes down a conveyor belt. The basalt is sprayed with water to clean, and then an employee picks out as many of the impure basalt rocks as possible. The basalt then goes into a furnace and melted down at temperatures that reach 2,800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the rocks are spun into thin strands of fibers, they are cooled with water and wound on spools and then dried. Each spool weighs 20 pounds.

The plant can process around 5,000 pounds of rocks a day.

"But once we expand to full capacity, it will be four times that," said Levine.

Savage said it is a green process with little waste.

"It’s a very clean product," he said.

The idea was first tested out in Ireland where a small plant was built, and the process was developed.

Mafic sells basalt fibers to companies that use the material as a composite to give products strength properties, such as in rebar, or in the automotive industry for car parts, cylinders for natural gas or even to create military products.

Savage said Mafic has a global customer base.

He said one of the reasons the company chose North Carolina was because of the work of the economic development team.

Savage said the Cleveland County Economic Development Partnership rolled out the red carpet and made them feel welcome when scoping out potential sites.

"That was the primary reason Mike chose Cleveland County," he said. "Cleveland County has one of the best economic development directors in the state... and a great team."

Savage and Levine said Cleveland County was the right fit because of its relationship with PPG and the existing infrastructure already in place.

Levine said there are also experienced production workers in the county which created an available workforce.

