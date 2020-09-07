The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a collision with farm equipment on Crowder Ridge Road Saturday night.

Trooper Ray Pierce said two people were traveling north at a high rate of speed on Crowder Ridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday night.

"One of the large Wilson farm tractors was slowing to attempt to turn left onto Grigg Road from Crowder Ridge Road," Pierce said. "A Dodge Avenger came up behind the farm equipment and attempted to go around it when they collided with the rear of the tractor."

Pierce said the car was driven by Caleb Christian Capps, of Lincolnton. A passenger riding in the Dodge, 16-year-old Nathaniel Barrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no indication of any kind of impairment that led to the crash, Pierce said, and the driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Pierce said charges are pending in the case.

