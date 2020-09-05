The 12th edition of "Wings Over the Neuse" will be here in just a few days – on Friday, Sept. 11. The CSS Neuse Foundation, caretakers of the full-sized replica gunboat, depends on this fund-raiser to secure the lion’s share of the funds needed to operate, maintain, and improve the Neuse II experience.

Community support has always been the hallmark of the CSS Neuse II. Visitors to the gunboat are amazed when we tell them the Neuse II was built over a period of seven years by hundreds of volunteers who worked under the supervision of volunteer master shipbuilder Alton "Doc" Stapleford.

So many area residents experienced this interaction. They stopped by to check on the progress of the massive boat. Alton would chat for a little while, and then look at the visitor.

"Did you come here to jaw all day, or are you going to help me build this boat?"

The visitor generally walked away with a hammer, nails, board – and instructions on where to place the board. Doc was usually there every day – for seven years. His "work crew" changed constantly as those who wanted to help showed up when they could.

On W-Day (Wings Day), the Galley Crew will show up at 0-Dark-30 to begin cooking. The first wing plates should be ready to soar around 10:30 a.m. Deliveries begin around 11 a.m. The event ends when the chicken coop is empty.

Last year, a number of my friends … um … missed the boat. By the time they entered the drive-thru, all the wings had taken flight. Be sure to come early.

Sponsors and supporters fund the work of the Neuse II. This fund-raiser enables the foundation to make improvements, pay utility and insurance costs, and fund repairs. Those of you who visit the Neuse II regularly can easily see that progress.

In the past couple of years, the foundation has added cannon tools for the replica Brooke Rifle. Don Baker made 24 replicas of Brooke rifle shells now on display. The foundation paid for the materials, and Don graciously donated his time and expertise in wood working. The Neuse II even has replicas of a powder bag and some coal bags. The goal is simple: enable those who visit the Neuse II to get a genuine sense of what being aboard this Civil War ironclad was like.

Never forget: The Neuse II is a work in progress.

Your support makes progress possible.

The support is paying off for our community. Until COVID hit, the Neuse II enjoyed a steady flow of visitors from all over the nation. In 2017, 2018, and 2019 nearly 16,000 visitors came aboard the Neuse II. Those numbers are impressive in light of the fact that the Neuse II is open only on Saturdays and by appointment.

TripAdvisor has a list of top attractions in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretative Center is listed at No. 1. The CSS Neuse II is No. 2.

One visitor, Jim, was actually doing a tour of Civil War ironclads. He had visited the remains of some. He came to Kinston after visiting the full-scale replica of the USS Monitor at The USS Monitor Center in Newport News, Va. He walked the deck of the replica Monitor – but he was not allowed to enter the gun turret. As far as I know, the replica Monitor does not have a below-deck area to visit.

Jim was blown away when he boarded the Neuse II. He was able to go below. He found the interpretative signs interesting and informative. He told me that of all the sites he had visited, our boat was the best.

The Neuse II is the best because our community is committed to keeping it the best. Continue that support this Friday – Sept. 11 – at the Lenoir County Farmer’s Market.

Mike Parker is a columnist for The Free Press. You can reach him at mparker16@suddenlink.net or in care of this newspaper.