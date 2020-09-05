On Friday, detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Hendersonville Police Department, and Henderson County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 624 Jonas St., Hendersonville.
The search warrant resulted from detectives conducting an investigation into complaints received from the community about a high volume of foot traffic at the residence.
As a result of the search warrant, Detectives located marijuana, crack cocaine and a small amount of cash in the residence.
Detectives charged Gary Vernon Jones, 61, of Hendersonville with the following crimes:
– Manufacture cocaine.
– Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.
– Possession with Intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
– Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of sale/delivery of a controlled substance.
– Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jones was being held Saturday morning at the Henderson County Detention Center in lieu of $37,000 secured bond.