On Friday, detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Hendersonville Police Department, and Henderson County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 624 Jonas St., Hendersonville.

The search warrant resulted from detectives conducting an investigation into complaints received from the community about a high volume of foot traffic at the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, Detectives located marijuana, crack cocaine and a small amount of cash in the residence.

Detectives charged Gary Vernon Jones, 61, of Hendersonville with the following crimes:

– Manufacture cocaine.

– Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

– Possession with Intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

– Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of sale/delivery of a controlled substance.

– Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was being held Saturday morning at the Henderson County Detention Center in lieu of $37,000 secured bond.