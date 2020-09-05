It was just east of Pinehurst Road

A body was found on Caswell Beach Friday morning, according to a press release from the Caswell Beach Police Department.

Beachgoers found the corpse of a white male in his "late 60’s or early 70’s" shortly after 6 a.m.

They were on the "beach strand just east of Pinehurst Rd. Beach access," the release said.

The body has been taken to Dosher Hospital.

It has not been identified.

The release added that the "US Coast Guard, and surrounding jurisdictions have been made aware of the situation."

