The alleged victim is willing to testify, but it's unknown when the case against Mike Lallier will be heard.

FAYETTEVILLE — Four years ago, one of Fayetteville’s most prominent businessmen was arrested in Darlington County, South Carolina, and charged with molesting a teenage boy. The case remains unresolved.

Mike Lallier was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, says South Carolina’s online court records system. Following his arrest in early September 2016, he has been free on $10,000 bail.

It's unknown when Lallier will go to court for a trial or a plea bargain, or if the charges will be dropped. It’s unknown when the teen, now age 19, who accused Lallier will see a resolution.

The teenager and his family want Lallier convicted, the teen’s lawyer, Michael Porter of Fayetteville, said in late August. Porter represented the teenager and two others with sexual assault allegations against Lallier in a civil lawsuit in North Carolina in 2016.

"The minor victim, who is now a grown man, was always, always willing, able and desirous of testifying against Michael Lallier in the underlying criminal matter should the case ever go forward," Porter said.

Lallier's defense lawyer in South Carolina, Paul V. Cannarella, did not respond to requests for comment.

The head prosecutor for Darlington County said last fall that he hoped to get the case into court this summer. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and many courthouse operations, including jury trials, were put off indefinitely, he said last month.

Solicitor Will Rogers and a judge said trials in South Carolina are to resume on an experimental basis this month as court officials develop plans to conduct them in a way that avoids spreading the coronavirus among the parties, staff and jurors.

Rogers said he and the assistant solicitor are expected to meet with the defense lawyer the week of Sept. 7. Monday is a holiday.

Lallier’s name is well-known in Fayetteville for his Reed-Lallier Chevrolet car dealership on Raeford Road. He was civically active and a frequent donor to local political campaigns. And he served 12 years on the Fayetteville Public Works Commission, part of that time as chairman. The PWC is the city-owned utility that provides water, sewer and electric services to Fayetteville and surrounding areas.

Pre-COVID backlog

The Constitution guarantees defendants a right to a speedy trial.

Last fall, Lallier’s case in South Carolina was more than three years old when The Fayetteville Observer spoke with Rogers to ask why a case with that much age had not been resolved. Rogers, an elected official, supervises prosecutors in four counties.

Both in the interview last fall and again last month, Rogers said Lallier’s case is mired in an overloaded and backed-up court docket.

"I can assure you, he’s not getting special treatment," Rogers said, adding that the county has older cases on the docket.

A report from the South Carolina Court Administration office says that in July, 38% of Darlington County’s pending cases were more than 18 months old. That was the highest percentage in the state.

Statewide, 20% of South Carolina’s criminal cases were more than 18 months old.

Rogers said several things have slowed the movement of cases in Darlington County, including:

• The South Carolina Supreme Court and chief justice took control of the docket away from the solicitor offices and gave it to the chief administrative judges throughout the state.

• Rogers’ budget, partly funded by local county officials, is low and his staff is small. "Our solicitor’s office is the worst-funded one in the state," he said.

• Darlington County has had a large number of murders.

With the backlog, the court system prioritized cases in which defendants are in jail, Rogers said.

Local Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch said his office does the scheduling.

Burch said his office didn’t get more resources for the additional workload. The staff prepares the docket in consultation with prosecutors and defense lawyers, he said.

The incident

According to a civil lawsuit filed by the 15-year-old in November 2016, the alleged molestation took place Sept. 3, 2016, during a NASCAR race weekend in Darlington. The teen and his family were camping in the race track infield and knew Lallier from prior occasions and corporate Reed-Lallier events, it states.

The lawsuit alleges Lallier persuaded the boy to visit Lallier’s recreational vehicle in the infield, and it says Lallier gave the boy alcohol, engaged in sexual activities with him and gave him money. It states that the next day, the boy reported the incident to an adult and then to his mother. Police searched Lallier’s RV on Sept. 5 and arrested him.

The lawsuit has two other plaintiffs who said Lallier engaged in sex acts with them when they were teenagers. One reported in the lawsuit that some of this was at Lallier’s home, which was in Fayetteville.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2016. It was settled out of court by the end of that year. The payout totaled more than $1.9 million and included $900,000 for the 15-year-old and $250,000 each for the other two teens. The remaining $525,000 was divided among three other adults with connections to the boys.

Lallier’s North Carolina lawyers in November 2016 persuaded a judge to seal the lawsuit so the public could not examine the records. The documents were made so completely secret that not only was the public prevented from reading them, but the public also could not see in the court record that anyone had sued Lallier.

It’s not unusual for portions of a lawsuit to be sealed to shield some things, like mental health records, the names of minor victims or other sensitive information from public examination.

But for the most part, court records are constitutionally required to remain public so the public can see what the courts are doing and to ensure the courts are as fair as possible for all people.

The Fayetteville Observer learned of this lawsuit and, along with its then-parent company GateHouse Media, litigated for three years to get the case unsealed and made public.

The N.C. Court of Appeals in December 2018 sided with the Observer and GateHouse. After more efforts by the Observer’s lawyer Jon Buchan, in August and September 2019, a judge unsealed the lawsuit documents with the names of the minor plaintiffs and the adults connected to them redacted.

The documents detailed the allegations against Lallier and the terms of the lawsuit settlement.

Paul Woolverton can be reached at pwoolverton@fayobserver.com or 910-261-4710.