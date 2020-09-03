Phyllis Beaver said it was a family tradition to hit up the Family Video in Shelby on Friday nights. They would buy pizza next door at Little Caesars and rent movies for the weekend.

That tradition will come to a close for her and other families with the closing of the Family Video stores in Mount Holly and Shelby.

Family Video, the largest remaining video and game rental chain in the United States, will be closing five stores around the state, including in Monroe, Winston-Salem and Concord. The store on Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia will remain open.

Beaver, who is from Lattimore, said it was a weekly tradition to stop by Family Video on Friday nights to get a pizza and rent videos.

"I’m so sad," she said. "Where am I supposed to rent movies from?"

Beaver said she has been coming to Family Video ever since Blockbuster closed.

Monday, she was in the store stocking up on movies and had been by the day before as well.

Scott Westberg, district manager, said the Shelby Family Video on South Lafayette Street, and the Mount Holly location on South Main Street, will both be closing by the end of October.

Westberg manages 70 stores across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North and South Carolina. He said COVID-19 has had an impact on the stores and hastened their demise.

Following the North Carolina governor’s stay-at-home order in March, Family Video closed for several weeks.

Westberg said over the past decade, physical videos haven’t done well and video rental stores including big names such as Blockbuster, have gradually closed up shop.

"It’s not been great, but we've been able to make it," Westberg said. "But with COVID it really sped up our demise, it was the nail in the coffin for those five locations."

Sam Ferris, assistant manager, said they will continue to sell CBD oils until they close by Oct. 1. They stopped rentals Sunday but are still accepting returns and are now selling off all videos, games and even the racks and fixtures.

"Even the popcorn stand is for sale," Ferris said.

She said they have been doing blasts on Facebook to announce the sales and Friday, they were slammed with customers rushing to buy their favorite flicks.

She said the Shelby store opened around 2005.

Westberg said the video chain, which was founded in 1978, has been successful because it is mostly a real estate company.

According to the store website, their unique property-ownership model makes them a different sort of retailer because they buy and develop most of their buildings and land. They have developed more than 600 retail strip centers and count Fortune 500 companies as well as Mom and Pop retailers among their tenants.

The store attributes this entrepreneurial spirit to keeping Family Video going. Westberg said the entire Shelby strip mall where Family Video is located is owned by the company and the Little Caesars beside the video store pays rent to Family Video. With the closing of the stores, Westberg said those spaces will become available for leasing.

The employees, which total around seven at both stores, are either relocating to other Family Videos in the area or were given enough notice that they were able to line up other jobs ahead of time, he said.

Westberg said the official close date for most stores is Oct. 30, but they are in the process of selling everything and if they sell out, they will close sooner.

"Everything is being sold off," Westberg said. "Video games, pictures. Everything in the store is for sale."

