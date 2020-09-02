None of the party’s ‘big guns’ have visited the state so far, but that could be about to change

On the hot, sticky typical Carolina summer day, which included an afternoon thunderstorm, President Donald Trump took the stage just in front of the Battleship North Carolina.

"It is my tremendous honor to officially designate Wilmington, North Carolina, as our first World War II Heritage City," the president said from the shadow of the historic warship moored across the Cape Fear River from downtown Wilmington. "That’s a big deal. Congratulations to you all."

Wednesday afternoon’s visit to the Port City, which drew hundreds of supporters along with its fair share of protesters, was Trump’s second visit to the Tar Heel State in two weeks, and third in three months.

Last week, the president made a surprise stop in Charlotte during the first day of the scaled-back Republican National Convention before touring Western North Carolina. In July, he stopped by the Triangle to tour a company working on a coronavirus vaccine. And late Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced that the president would visit Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence also is no stranger to North Carolina, having made several visits in recent months -- and will be back on Thursday, Sept. 3, to meet with pro-life activists in Raleigh.

That the Republicans are making a big push in North Carolina, widely viewed as a toss-up state and a possible must-win for Trump to retain the White House, isn’t surprising.

But the GOP’s full-court press in recent weeks has left some wondering why the Democrats aren’t deploying some of their "big guns" to galvanize their base and drum up support for former Vice President Joe Biden, the party’s presidential nominee.

Besides Biden himself, popular surrogates the Democrats could send out include two former presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 presidential contender.

The turnout game

Aaron King, a political scientist at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), said several factors could be playing into the strategies of both parties as to when -- and where -- to deploy their human and financial resources.

First and foremost could be where the candidates feel they have the best chance of winning.

With most polls showing Trump trailing Biden nationally, there are just a few battleground states that could determine the 2020 election. And of those handful of "purple" states, North Carolina is one of the most competitive.

That was reinforced by a poll released Tuesday by the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University, which showed Trump leading Biden 49% to 47% -- within the poll’s 3% margin of error. The poll also found just 3% of likely voters remain undecided.

"The numbers really haven’t moved much in months," said Dr. Peter Francia, the center’s director, on Wednesday. "Essentially, people have already made up their minds."

With so little room for persuasion, he added, that could mean the winner of North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes will be the party that gets more of their voters to the polls.

"The strategy is to galvanize the base, to play the turnout game and see which party out mobilizes the other," Francia said.

UNCW’s King said events, whether "official" business like Wednesday’s stop in Wilmington or more traditional campaign rallies, can help sway undecided voters and reinforce loyalty among supporters.

"Having a politician care enough to focus on a region does help remind people that their region is important politically, and I think most people would like to know that they are politically important," he said.

Adding to the rush to inspire supporters is that election offices will start mailing out absentee ballots on Friday, with more than 591,000 already having been requested through Sept. 1. That compared to just over 36,000 for the 2016 election.

’Right way to campaign’

But there’s also the optics of holding events during this campaign, which thanks to COVID-19 is like no other election in history.

"It could be part of the narrative Trump is trying to push, that things are largely OK and getting back to normal," King said of the flurry of recent campaign events and other visits by Trump. "But Biden, by not holding these type of events so far, is at least implicitly saying we still have a lot of things to be concerned about."

The former vice president echoed that sentiment during an interview Tuesday with ABC11 in Raleigh, where Biden said he wasn’t going to simply ignore Gov. Roy Cooper’s limits on attendance at events to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The North Carolina Democratic governor’s insistence that the GOP follow the state’s rules regarding mask wearing and social distancing prompted Trump to initially move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida -- although a much smaller event did eventually take place last week in the Queen City.

"There's a right way to campaign. There’s a wrong way. And I’m going to do it the right way, where it doesn’t put people at risk," Biden said. "And I follow the guidelines because I think a president needs to model responsible behavior.

"And look, the American people are looking for responsible leadership on COVID. They’ve shared sacrifice, missing weddings, funerals, family events, et cetera. They should expect the same responsibility coming from their president or a presidential candidate. I’ll be there. I promise you, I’m coming."

While Biden has intentionally avoided hitting the campaign trail in recent months due to the pandemic, that’s slowly changing. On Monday, he made a speech in Pittsburgh and on Thursday he’s planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the scene of recent civil unrest after police shot a Black man seven times in the back.

State Rep. Deb Butler, D-Wilmington, said she’d love to see Biden or one of the former Democratic presidents holding rallies in North Carolina.

"But we need to follow the science, and hosting events is just not wise right now," she said. "It jeopardizes people’s health, and the last thing we need right now is more chaos."

Ironically, Biden also was speaking in Wilmington Wednesday -- but from his home base of Wilmington, Delaware, where he and his wife, Jill, held talks with education experts on how to safely reopen schools amid the pandemic.

