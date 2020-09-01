A longtime Gaston County dry cleaning business recently shut its doors for good.

Also referred to as Shelton Cleaners, Shelton Dry Cleaning & Laundry operated in the former Evon Theater in Dallas for 23 years.

"Thank you for allowing us to serve your families for over 23 years," read a letter posted on Shelton Cleaners’ Facebook page on Monday.

By Tuesday, the old theater on Gaston Street was vacated, and the easily-recognizable Shelton Cleaners sign was no longer there.

A note placed on the front window informed customers to pick up their clothes at One Hour Martinizing at 143 E. Franklin Blvd.

The original owner of Shelton Cleaners passed the business on to Kevin Montgomery, who would operate four other Shelton Cleaners locations in Mount Holly, Gastonia and Cherryville.

Shelton Cleaners’ location on Gaston Street in Dallas was the last to close.

Business has slowly declined at Shelton Cleaners over the last decade. As clothing changed, dry cleaners became somewhat obsolete, and the COVID-19 pandemic only brought the inevitable sooner, Montgomery said.

Montgomery has been in the dry cleaning and laundry business for nearly four decades.

Shelton Cleaners was also voted best dry cleaner in The Gazette’s Best of Gaston contest on eight occasions.

Coleman Montgomery of Gaston Talks contributed to this report. Coleman is the son of Kevin Montgomery. You can reach Gavin Stewart at 704-869-1819 or on Twitter @GavinGazette.