There are really no good memories of Hurricane Florence - except maybe those of the Good Samaritans.

Most anyone who weathered Florence has at least a few stories.

With the two-year anniversary approaching during another predicted busy hurricane season, New Bern couple Bill and Dorrie Benners reflect on what they call their blessings - three Good Samaritans.

"We received so much help afterwards," said Dorrie. "There were blessings going around."

They needed it as much as anyone.

As the storm lashed New Bern in September 2018, the Benners had done everything by the book in preparation. They had never flooded in 21 years and thought if the water reached the house, they would simply go upstairs.

But, the quickly-rising water from the Trent River caused a generator malfunction, which sparked a fire and left their Old Towne home in ashes.

The Benners have only returned to a newly-built home, 22 months later. It is elevated to nearly 14 feet, courtesy of 78 dump truck loads of dirt.

You need a ladder to reach the new generator.

Looking back, Dorrie has four people who come to the top of her blessings list, including shelter-providing friends Ed and Sarah Armstrong, Joan Grunstra, and a stranger.

As she and Bill stood in the rain and wind that evening, with no place to go and clutching two of their surviving four pets, she remembered she had the keys to Joan’s house in Forrest Park. Dorrie had keys for when she would pet-sit.

She calls Grunstra "the saint of the century," a friend of 30 years and a former student at Dorrie’s Dance Theatre.

"Had we not had somewhere to flee, I don’t know," she said. "Joan was actually supposed to stay with us during Florence, but decided at the last minute decided to stay with another friend in Ernul."

It became their short-term shelter as they tried to sort through the shock of what had happened.

Initially, Dorrie was in total shock. When they got to her friend’s house that night, the power soon went out and they sat in the dark until the next morning. She didn’t realize the major hit New Bern had taken for several days.

"I was just crushed. I really wanted to stay huddled up in a fetal position, but it just wasn’t helping," she recalled. "By the time Bill got me out of the fetal position and I had enough encouragement to see our house for the first time, I couldn’t believe the devastation around this town."

The Benners had a roof over their heads and got involved in the Florence cleanup and recovery.

"We cooked food, we shopped for food and delivered food," she said. "It was very therapeutic and people really needed help. We knew we weren’t the only ones."

Then came close friend and neighbors Ed and Sarah Armstrong, who took down the for-sale on a house – adjacent to the Benner’s burned-down house - and offered it to them. It became home, until they returned to their new one in June.

"It was right there, we could see our new house being built," Dorrie said.

Bill Benners, owner of McBryde Publishing, was in the midst of publishing Armstrong’s book – Impressions, Scriptures and Discussion for Bible Study – at the time. It was among the losses in the Benners’ fire, but has since been reconstructed and published.

And don’t forget a stranger from Wilmington.

"My sister (Laurie Shelton) met a complete stranger from Wilmington and he said ‘I have three pieces of property full of furniture. You go take whatever you want and bring them to your sister and brother-in-law,"’ Dorrie recalled. "They pulled up in the biggest U-Haul we’ve ever seen. They brought everything we needed, everything. We didn’t even have a toothpick to our name."

Thanks to having the Armstrong’s house and the stranger’s furnishings, the Benners soon had a semi-normal life compared to so many that were totally displaced. They went about helping neighbors’ clear debris and sort through flood wreckage. And, they continued to cook.

Although no other homes in the Old Towne subdivision were leveled by fire, Bill Benners said the flooding and wind damage was massive, including at least a dozen or more in his Turtle Bay Drive neighborhood. Everyone in their neighborhood lost at least their first floor.

Benners, an author, publisher and former radio personality was also prepared, smart enough to know the importance of insurance.

As a writer, he is also a reader.

And, he read his home and flood policies every year. And, if he forgot a section somewhere, sometime, he re-read it.

The Benners are not poor by any means, but they would not have resumed life in a comparable home without insurance. He can talk extensively about homeowner and flood insurance and their many quirks and clauses.

"Read your policy, read every word," he said. "The policy has so much stuff. Keep a record of every conversation you have with your insurance company. Get a certified copy of your insurance policy. And comb through it with a fine tooth, because you’d be surprised what it actually covers."

Sometimes he would read his policy and when unsure of how to interpret a section, he would call his adjuster.

Be on the lookout for things like other structures on your property, landscaping and even potential damage to neighbor’s property such as in the case of a fire.

"As far as our tragedy, yes, the house burned down and we lost two pets, but there are the emotions of it," he said.

There are the irreplaceable, such as decades of financial records, photos, mementoes and keepsakes from a lifetime.

Dorrie had six filing cabinets and 29 large photo albums, which included family and her Dance Theatre records and memories, such as recital programs and videos from over many years.

"You lose everything in a fire like that," Bill Benners added. "All of these things were precious to her, so Dorrie was emotionally destroyed. Her whole life was taken away from her. For me, it was a whole different experience. I went out and bought a new computer, some jeans and shirts and I’m running again."

Bill had his McBryde publishing business, complete with manuscripts on computer in the house. Including his own and former company co-owner and author Skip Crayton, the company has published about 20 books.

He and Crayton still have McBryde Films, which produced a history of The Embers – The Heart and Soul of Beach Music as its crown jewel. All of the film’s original master copies were also lost in the fire.

Benners also had drafts of two new novels destroyed, along with 2,200 copies of his successful novel My Sister’s Keeper. Neighbors later found pages of the book that were blown around the community.

"Those are the things you can’t put a value on," he concluded. "Those are things the insurance company doesn’t pay for."

There have been two minor hurricanes since Florence and Dorrie still gets nervous when she hears a storm is coming.

"That most recent one made us nervous because it was the first time in our new home," she said. "You are never the same. Tragedy will really teach you things. But, I think it makes us better."

Looking back, despite all the losses, the Benners are thankful they have their health, a new home and memories.

"We will all forever remember, forever," Dorrie added. "But, we have such a wonderful, tight-knit neighborhood. We have all learned. We all look out for each other. We are Turtle Bay Strong."

