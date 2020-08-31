The non-profit in Castle Hayne received more than 200 birds in the days following the storm, which has stretched its resources

The birds started coming in immediately after Hurricane Isaias came through the area in early August.

Various songbirds, osprey, hummingbirds, green heron and gulls were among the more than 200 injured or displaced birds were brought into Skywatch Bird Rescue in the days following the storm. The non-profit in Castle Hayne had never seen numbers so high for any previous storms since opening in 2010.

Amelia Mason, director and founder, attributes the numbers to the high winds and that the storm came through in the middle of the baby bird season.

"Most of the birds were really just wind blown and battered and suffering from dehydration and exhaustion and we mainly treated them for that," Mason said.

The most unique of all the birds by far was a black necked stilt, a shorebird that is very rarely seen in our area. The bird was found on a sidewalk in downtown Wilmington suffering from dehydration.

Mason was surprised that its very fragile legs had not been broken in the high winds. After recovering the bird was released at Fort Fisher about two weeks after being brought into the rescue center.

The stilt was one of the many success stories. Mason estimates about 70% of the birds brought in from the storm will be able to be released.

The rescue has around 500 birds that are not releasable for various reasons and are permanent residents at the center. The influx of birds following the storm has put a strain on the resources at the center with increased demand for food and space in the cages.

Mason said they are always looking for help with financial donations or volunteer opportunities. While volunteers are always needed, Mason cautions the "work can be very physical and includes a lot of dirty jobs that can be demanding."

For more information on the organization and for ways to donate or volunteer check out their website at www.skywatchbirdrescue.org.