Raleigh —Girl Scouts - North Carolina Coastal Pines is proud to announce that Amelia Todd of Wilmington, was recently honored with the Gladys Marion Scholarship Endowment, an award given to exemplary Girl Scouts who have demonstrated significant leadership through participation in Girl Scout leadership programs.

Throughout her time in Girl Scouts, Amelia has been involved in numerous leadership programs and positions, fully taking advantage of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Todd participated in the Program Aide and Counselor in Training Programs, during which she was able to set an example for younger girls and receive training to become a resident camp counselor. She served for several years on her service unit’s Camporee Committee and earned both her Bronze and Silver Awards.

"It feels especially empowering to be selected as a Girl Scout scholarship recipient. I have been so inspired by the lives of the other recipients, and to be chosen amongst them is such an honor," said Todd. "Receiving the Gladys Marion scholarship has excited me about all the wonderful opportunities that lay ahead."

The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is comprised of a collection of engaging, challenging, and fun activities like earning badges, going on awesome trips, selling cookies, exploring science, getting outdoors, and doing community service projects. Through these activities, Girls are empowered to lead her own adventure while gaining important experience with STEM, life skills, entrepreneurship, and the outdoors.

"I am amazed and inspired by the leadership projects today’s girls take on while working on the Gold Award. I wanted to do something that would recognize their significant leadership and make a meaningful difference to them as they become an adult Girl Scout." said the scholarship donor.

Amelia has been a Girl Scout for 13 years. She is heading to UNC Charlotte in the fall, where she intends to study architecture and the ways in which design ties into cultural systems.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY - The John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68, Leland, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Brunswick County Complex-Cooperative Extension (Building N), 25 Referendum Drive, N.E., Bolivia.

Appointments are required. No walk-ins. For an appointment visit, https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter American Legion Post 68 or call 1-800-733-2767.

Please complete the donor rapid pass to help speed your check-in, arrive 15 minutes before your appointment, bring a photo ID, bring your Red Cross donor card (if you have one), and wear a mask.

Also American Legion Post 68 membership meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 has been canceled.

American Legion Post 10 is open with restrictions

WILMINGTON – The American Legion Post 10, located at 702 Pine Grove Drive, is open with restrictions. Cannot eat or gather in the hall, but can order food and eat in the canteen.

The new regulation to join the American Legion - is that anyone who has severed honorably in any branch of the U.S. military is now eligible to join the Legion. The Sons of Legion and the Auxiliary are open to nonveterans.

The Eugene Ashley Transitional Living Center (Ashley House) is in need of many items. The Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center is a bridge housing program for veterans.

Items need are: men clothing, full size (as opposed to travel) men’s toiletries, disposable razors, bike locks, gas cards, men’s wallets, white socks, men’s deodorant, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, personal hand soap, and over-the-counter pain medicine (baby aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen). Donations are accepted at Post 10.

If needed, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 then press 1 or visit http://www.ashleycenter.org/.

"Fun Day" in the Post's Canteen every Sunday.

Bingo is open every Tuesday with restrictions. Help is needed.

Lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday. The cost is $7 per plate. To order call 910-799-3806.

Breakfast will be serve 9-10 a.m. every Saturday.