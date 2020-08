A 13th fatality related to coronavirus has been confirmed in Onslow County.

According to a release from the county, the deceased was over 65 years of age and had additional health concerns.

As of Friday, Onlsow County added 37 positive cases, bringing the total to 1,440 positive cases with 1,227 cleared. The county is at a 6.3% positivity rate versus the statewide rate of 6.9%.