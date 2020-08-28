There have been 5 attacks on school districts in the past 8 months; there was only 1 reported in the previous 3 years

At first, Mitchell County Schools administrators thought they were dealing with a single computer malfunction.

In late March, soon after the pandemic forced the rural Western North Carolina district to start remote lessons, a staff member discovered his computer was stuck in safety mode.

Then a second computer couldn’t get out of safety mode. And then a third.

Within a few hours, Casey Johnson, the technology director at Mitchell County Schools, realized “something is not right.”

Johnson notified the district’s internet provider and soon learned that posted on the servers was a ransom note. Hackers had infiltrated the district’s network and were demanding payment in the form of hard-to-trace cryptocurrency.

Mitchell County Schools was a victim of ransomware, a cyberattack that threatens to block access to virtual networks until inflicted parties pay. The district wasn’t alone. Statewide and nationally, ransomware attacks are on the rise -- particularly at public entities like schools. In the first 10 months of 2019, more than 500 schools in the U.S. faced ransomware attacks.

A ’new normal’

So far in 2020, five North Carolina districts have been hit with ransomware, topping last year’s total of one reported ransomware attack. Following a severe incident this week, Haywood County Schools canceled an entire week of lessons, a response experts say highlights the greater toll cyberattacks take when districts rely more on virtual networks to teach during the pandemic.

“The impact of a cyberattack is higher now because everything is dependent on computers,” said Michael Nicolaides, chief information officer for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. “This is a new normal. If the teacher does not have a computer, you cannot have a classroom.”

Nicolaides and fellow state technology leaders say more funding is necessary to better shield districts from ransomware. Without more sustained investments, it will be difficult for schools to keep pace with hackers’ ever-evolving tactics during a school year when cybersecurity is needed most.

Ransomware attacks, Nicolaides said, come in “many different flavors.” Attackers may work as part of a group or on their own. They may lock services or threaten to release personnel information. They may target specific organizations in a process called “spear-phishing” or send out mass messages in a what’s known as “spray and pray”, in which attackers hope someone clicks on a malicious link or gets duped into sharing their log-in information.

In the past few years, ransomware attackers have successfully targeted both big and small county governments: Orange, Mecklenburg, Davidson, Pasquotank, Robeson, and Duplin. They’ve also struck the ABC Board, Richmond Community College, the Onslow County Water and Sewer Authority, and the N.C. State Bar.

What once was a once-a-year occurrence has become regular.

In May, the systems management company Blackbaud, which counts the UNC System and numerous other higher education institutions as clients, suffered an attack that impacted donor data – names, addresses, and their giving histories. On Monday, Piedmont Community College took its private network offline following a cyberattack.

Only one K-12 district, Columbus County, reported a ransomware attack between 2016 to 2019. This year has been very different, with five attacks in less than eight months.

More resources needed

Ray Zeisz of the N.C. State Friday Institute of Educational Innovation said targeted attacks on K-12 schools have been increasing, as a lack of IT resources leave many vulnerable.

“Most smaller districts are in rural places, and there's just not a wealth of IT staff there,” he said. “There's just less dollars to go around for technology.”

Zeisz said IT staff in smaller districts may have to fulfill multiple roles within their districts, taking their focus away from technology issues.

He added that even the best resources don’t guarantee districts will be impenetrable.

“You can do everything perfectly and still get whacked by this,” Zeisz said. “If there was an easy fix, it would have happened by now.”

In recent decades, as schools have incorporated more technology into daily lessons and functions, the avenues through which bad actors can invade have multiplied. Now in the time of mass virtual learning, educators say the need to quickly regain control of hacked networks has only grown.

When ransomware hits a public school in North Carolina, a team of federal, state, and local IT specialists and law enforcement assemble, including the FBI and National Guard. The N.C. Local Government Information System Association offers its IT Strike Team to provide on-the-ground rapid responses to help impacted organizations mitigate and eventually resolve the issue.

To best ward off attacks, districts are recommended to update their systems, monitor devices, filter emails, and have good backups for their data. When possible, experts advise districts use cloud services rather than physical servers on premises.

Still, attacks continue.

“Unfortunately, it is a game that we play where we see the network defenders always seem to be one step behind the bad guys,” said Maria Thompson, chief risk officer for the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

To pay or not

Hackers are known to ask corporations for steep sums of money. Garmin, the fitness tracking device company, reportedly paid a $10 million ransom this summer. Attackers generally request smaller amounts from public school districts.

In North Carolina, every affected organization can choose whether they pay off their ransoms, though Thompson advises against fulfilling the attackers’ demands.

“The more you feed the beast, as you will, the more than that they're going to come at you,” she said.

At Michell County Schools, Johnson said her district didn’t pay its attackers. Though the district lost access to some data, its students were still able to access remotely.

Other districts haven’t been as lucky.

Early Monday morning, as Haywood County Schools staff logged onto the district network, they encountered ransomware locking their computers. Lessons were canceled in the western North Carolina county as the district went offline to mitigate the scope of the attack. Outside support arrived: the FBI and National Guard, NCDIT and the district’s internet provider, Microelectronic Center of North Carolina. Members from the NCLGISA IT Strike Team also assisted.

Yet, Haywood County Schools’ phones, internet, and servers remained down through Monday afternoon and classes were canceled the next day.

In a statement Wednesday, district superintendent Bill Nolte wrote, “The recent ransomware attack is requiring us to rebuild our entire network and related technology services,” as he announced lessons would be canceled for the rest of the week.

He said the district didn’t know the full extent of the attack but was certain it wouldn’t be paying the ransom.

“These are very smart, well-planned, and hurtful people who do these ransomware attacks,” Nolte said Friday. “Their work is designed just to make money, and they don't really care who they threaten, hospitals, schools.”

Legislators included millions in last spring’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for schools to bolster cybersecurity for the 2020-21 school year. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction received $4.5 million while around $3.5 million was spread out to public schools across the state. The CARES Act designated an additional $550,000 to train the roughly 185,000 school staff in North Carolina on cybersecurity.

“The most important piece to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks is educating your user base,” Nicolaides said.

He hopes the General Assembly will step up its funding of school cybersecurity, both during the pandemic and beyond.

“We have stated that the attacks have been increased and we have lobbied to get funding for cybersecurity,” Nicolaides said. “We have been asking for funding to have a statewide infrastructure that would allow us the funding for our school districts to be proactive.”

Contact reporter Brian Gordon at Bgordon@Gannett.com.