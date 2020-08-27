As more restaurants and diners move outside, we talk to a local consultant about what works

Restaurants in Southeastern North Carolina have long capitalized on views of rivers and beaches when creating the best space for diners. But as the coronavirus pandemic descended on the community earlier this year, restrictions and safety concerns prompted owners to rethink their service areas -- extending them to sidewalks, into courtyards, and onto parking lots and nearby streets.

Downtown Alive, for example, started in June. It closed certain blocks in Wilmington to vehicles to create a pedestrian-friendly area where restaurants and retailers can increase capacity. The program is set to end after Labor Day, but there’s an effort to extend it until at least November.

There are those who’d like to see it continue beyond that. Among them is Chris Gannon, a local restaurant consultant.

"I’m a big proponent of doing it permanently downtown," he said. "But, in any case, I think this is something we will see more of. People are crazy for an outdoor table."

Whether or not the streets stay diner friendly, Gannon said trends point to more takeout options and more outdoor spaces. He’s talked to a number of restaurateurs, through his work at the Jacobi-Lewis Company and his own Gannon Food Service Consulting Firm, who are rethinking the way they serve.

One reason is that younger patrons seem to prefer the takeout experience. But, it is also about creating unique dining experiences.

"I think the whole restaurant industry is moving away from indoor dining," he said.

Gannon added that there are a number of places in the Wilmington area that can make the most of great views, such as Cloud 9 and Steam at the Embassy Suites hotel. But cool courtyards, like the one behind Crust Kitchen and Cocktails, can work too.

He’s also seen a lot of creativity during the pandemic. Kate’s Pancake House in Carolina Beach added lots of picnic tables in their parking lot. Platypus & Gnome created an outdoor lounge for their space at Downtown Alive.

Gannon believes increased outdoor dining is here to stay. Here’s a look at what diners can expect.

A nice view doesn’t hurt

With so many waterways in the area, properly situated restaurants can take advantage of views of the ocean (like Oceanic in Wrightsville Beach and Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar in Carolina Beach), the Intracoastal Waterway (such as The Sailfish near Pender County) or the Cape Fear River. A reader favorite is Smoke on the Water in the Riverlights community off River Road.

Or maximize what’s there

Many more restaurants, though, don’t have water views. Here, owners often make interesting alley or courtyard into a nice dining spot with a European flair. Rebellion in downtown Wilmington created an "alley bar" with lights and a space for live music. Even Blockade Runner Beach Resort, which has a prime location between the sound and ocean, created a lush garden that surrounds it’s East restaurant.

All about atmosphere

Owners and designers are also adding plants, attractive barriers, and other elements to create a sense of place, even on asphalt. The right furniture is important here, too. It’s tempting for restaurants to skimp, Gannon said, because commercial restaurant furniture can be expensive.

"But you want something comfortable and sturdy," he said.

Speaking of comfort...

The idea of dining outside when heat indexes reach beyond 100 degrees isn’t always appealing, but creative use of attractive shades and umbrellas perform double duty. The Joyce in Leland has them. And The Saucy Southerner in Southport uses fans on its outdoor tables.

Gannon is surprised that, so far, local restaurants aren’t using misters, which are common at eateries in other warm climates.

"They are great at cooling an area down," he said.

