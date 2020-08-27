He was taken into custody late Wednesday

The days-long standoff between Carolina Beach police and a man who had barricaded himself inside his home has ended.

Det. Sgt. Scott Hettinger emailed a press release just after midnight Thursday announcing the man surrendered to law enforcement around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Holman Clyde Bass Jr., 35, has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Police said Bass barricaded himself inside the home at 717 Glenn Ave. #2 on Sunday after police responded to a domestic disturbance call. A woman and two children were removed from the home on Sunday and police said they saw Bass walk up the stairs inside the home carrying a shotgun.

Hettinger said trained and experienced law enforcement negotiators were on the scene.

Bass allegedly "pointed his firearm at two officers," Hettinger said, which the warrants specify was a shotgun. A search warrant resulted in law enforcement finding a firearm and ammunition.

No injuries were reported, according to the press release. Hettinger explained the charges against Bass -- assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm -- does not necessarily mean an officer was injured, a gun was fired, or there was any "physical touching."

No additional details about the incident are being released at this time.

"We are not going to release any information about the ongoing investigation," Hettinger said, adding that the case is now in the hands of the court and further details could inhibit Bass receiving a fair trial.

Glenn Avenue has been reopened for traffic, but the situation is still under investigation, according to the release.