When Windie Underwood left her Michigan home Thursday and drove overnight for nine-plus hours, eventually stopping in Mount Holly, it was with one purpose in mind the possibility of a miracle.

And for a few moments Saturday, Underwood and her 13-year-old son, Jeremy, held hands in prayer with another mother and her son, who are well aware of miracles and the power of faith and never giving up hope.

Afterwards, Underwood confidently said it’s not a matter of "if" Jeremy is cured of the long-term effects of shaken baby syndrome that prevents him from living an everyday life, but rather "when" he will be cured.

"He will be healed. He is going to be healed," Underwood said. "Every day that he wakes up he is a blessing."

Joyce Smith can relate to a mother’s unconditional love for her son.

When 14-year-old John Smith crashed through the ice on a frozen lake near St. Louis in January 2015, he was trapped for 15 minutes. And after he was rescued, he had no pulse for 43 minutes. The emergency room physician called Joyce in so she could say her final goodbye to her adopted son. She prayed instead and that’s when a miracle happened… John came back to life.

Their story of faith and hope, and a mother’s steadfast belief that inspired others to pray for John’s recovery, was shared in books written by Joyce Smith and their pastor, Jason Noble. The story a reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope and sometimes even a miracle was so powerful that a movie titled "Breakthrough" was made. Released in April 2019, the movie became a critical and box office success grossing over $50 million.

On Saturday, the Smiths and Noble appeared at a Breakthrough event hosted at the Finish Line Christian Center in downtown Mount Holly. They were on hand to sign copies of their books, pose for photos and shake hands with a crowd of about 100 people. The movie was shown at the Christian center and the three shared testimonials afterward. Noble was scheduled to speak at Sunday morning’s service at the non-denominational church that dates back 13 years and includes about 300 members.

"We have a slogan that we say here: Everybody is welcome here, nobody’s perfect and anything’s possible," said Shannon Williams, pastor at Finish Line Christian Center. "We’re just people and people need hope. People need a message of healing and unity."

Traveling with her son and his 7-year-old sister, Sheri, Underwood attended Saturday’s event for the chance of "healing" her son. She heard about the event through the live feed on local evangelist Mike Johnson’s Facebook page. Johnson has been broadcasting daily, for seven days a week, for the past 56 straight months. Underwood has been a faithful watcher since January. She said God directed her to discover Johnson. And God’s word is what drives Underwood.

The message that she took from watching the movie was that, "God heals all."

During her time with the Smiths and their pastor, Underwood told them of her son’s plight and asked that they pray for him. The nine-hour drive for the five minutes she spent with the Smiths was "well worth it," Underwood said.

Even though he says the time on tour can be overwhelming, John Smith tries to live a normal life. He’s a college student with plans to be married in October and he’s coaching a middle school basketball team. John hopes to take on a church leadership position in the future and to continue sharing his story and "whatever God has for me."

"Sometimes it’s tough when you’re 20 years old and you’re traveling this much, but I love and look forward to seeing what God is going to do," he said.

In 2020, the trio has made over 60 stops across the country, all of those coming before mid-March when travel ground to a halt with the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19. Saturday’s stop in Mount Holly was their first appearance since mid-March. Next weekend will see them in Oklahoma City. Noble said it’s amazing to see that the interest is still there, more than a year after the movie was released.

"At the very beginning of this process, we said, ‘God, takes us wherever you want us to go. We’ll do whatever you ask us to do,’" said Noble, who is now pastor of a church in Medford, Ore. "I think the fun part for us, what energizes us, is to be able to minister to people, pray with them, share with what they’re going through."

Joyce said to hear how God has impacted the lives of others also makes the tour worthwhile.

"The story brings them hope," she said. "They see that there’s a peace and a hope with God."

John said he believes that’s a message that resonates now in a country divided racially and politically.

"Right now, you turn on the news, all you see is chaos. You see separation, you don’t see togetherness," he said. "This is a story about a city, a country, a world coming together and praying for one specific need. I think during this hard time, we see that. We turn to this movie and this story and we see how God brought people together and He can do it again today."

You can reach Michael Banks at 704-869-1842, email mbanks@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @MichaelBanksNC.