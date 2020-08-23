Burns Middle School was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement. The school’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students. Burns Middle is the only school in North or South Carolina to receive this designation.

PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to focus on learning, build a collaborative culture and create a results orientation.

"We are honored to be designated a Model PLC School. Our staff works extremely hard to help students grow academically, behaviorally, and social emotionally. This designation shows the strengths of the systems and structures we have in place which have led to positive outcomes. We continue to work to improve our current and create additional learning opportunities for our students to strengthen our school community. This designation validates our work toward total school improvement," said Chris Bennett, BMS principal.

Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown "a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey."

Recognized model PLC schools are listed on allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Tools for team collaboration, articles and research about PLCs, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site. The site was developed and is maintained by Solution Tree, a leading provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance. For more than 20 years, Solution Tree resources have helped K–12 teachers and administrators create schools where all children succeed.