Local state legislators dished on COVID relief, budget issues, workforce development and more Friday morning in a virtual update with local chambers of commerce.

Hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and the Brevard-Transylvania County Chamber, Friday’s update featured state Sen. Chuck Edwards and state Rep. Jake Johnson, who provided updates and answered questions on everything from overspending at the state Department of Transportation to helping small businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

In his opening statement, Edwards said the primary issue before legislators at the most recent session was providing COVID relief to state residents and administering $2 billion in relief funds.

Edwards said the two bills that allocated a portion of those funds focused on providing money for protective equipment, funding for education, daycare and unemployment issues, describing it as a "very intensive set of appropriations and policies."

When the legislature returns to session next month, he said the focus will again be on the allocation the remaining $1.6 billion for COVID relief.

Legislators in the General Assembly also spent a lot of time discussing ways to safely reopen the state’s economy, beyond the current restrictions, including gyms, entertainment venues and allowing events like weddings.

"Unfortunately none of those bills came into law," he said. "It’s very unfortunate that politics got involved."

Edwards said the bills received bipartisan support as they progressed through the General Assembly, but didn’t receive the same support after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed them.

Much time was also spent dealing with overspending at the state Department of Transportation, he reported, after the state auditor’s office showed that DOT mismanagement led to $740 million in overspending last fiscal year.

Edwards said he’s happy to report that budget is back under control and new oversight measures have been taken, but the state is going to see projects slow down.

He also noted that "with a great deal of my involvement," the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program, or JDIG, which provides grants to help offset the cost for businesses moving to North Carolina, was renewed for another 10 years. It had been set to expire at the end of 2020, he said.

And even with expected budget shortfalls stemming from the pandemic, Edwards said the state has been able to adequately fund workforce development and get an additional $20 million for a plan to bring tourism back to the state.

Addressing absentee voting concerns, Edwards said more mail-in ballots are expected than ever before, but he feels confident in the system and that the state will "most likely be free of any sort of fraudulent activity, unlike what we’ve seen in the past."

Johnson talks budget shortfalls

In his opening remarks, Johnson spoke of the state’s financial position, saying legislators have done a good job over the past decade to build up reserves and make North Carolina the No. 1 place to do business in the country.

Whenever the pandemic is over, he expects the state to make a quick recovery and a strong comeback, but in the meantime the state is facing some serious revenue shortfalls.

"We’re going to have to face a pretty harsh reality," Johnson said, noting an expected $5 billion shortfall in the state’s operating budget and lamenting gridlock in Washington, D.C. that’s holding up federal dollars.

Some states, like New York and Florida, he said, came into the pandemic running massive deficits and are "putting a lot of pressure on the other side to bail out those states."

Speaking to the state’s federal delegation, Johnson urged them not to bail out those states, saying "don’t put North Carolina taxpayers on the hook for debts other states were running."

He also addressed unemployment benefits, calling it a "balancing act" between providing enough money to support families, but not so much that folks who turn to unemployment don’t want to go back to work when they’re able.

If someone makes $700 or $800 per week, then gets $950 in unemployment, they’ll have "no incentive to join the workforce," he said.

Johnson also expressed frustration with the current administration’s lack of a long-term plan for getting the state reopened and apparent inequity in the governor’s executive orders, citing the ability of restaurants that serve alcohol to reopen, but not bars that serve food.

"(We) keep trying to lift the regulatory burden any way we can and get folks back to work in a safe and responsible way," he said.

The goalposts keep moving on reopening, he added, expressing his support for a plan to reopen the state on a regional basis, emphasizing the differences in cases and conditions between rural and urban areas.

Q: What are your top two concerns from a state government perspective?

Saying it’s hard to narrow it down to just two, Edwards focused on getting businesses back open and revenue shortfalls facing the state.

North Carolina won’t be able to fully recover economically until businesses can reopen, he said, noting many businesses that he’s heard from "simply are not going to survive much longer."

One local business owner whose doors ave been closed for four months still has $6,700 in monthly expenses, he said, adding that there are hundreds of stories like that across the district.

"So safely and cautiously reopening is my first concern," he said.

The second is revenue shortfalls the state is already starting to deal with. While fortunate in the current budget cycle to be able to pull on pools of unspent money, Edwards said the state will have spent those pools down when the legislature convenes next year.

The expected $5 billion - $8 billion revenue shortfall is a large chunk of the state’s budget, he said, which is usually around $24 billion in total.

The state is going to have to take a really close look at the core functions of government, he said.

Edwards added later that another top priority is figuring out how to get kids back in class.

Johnson also spoke on the shortfall, saying the state will have to reexamine its priorities and mentioned the overspending at NCDOT.

He said the biggest concern for him is the long-term impact the pandemic is going to have on the state, not just on daily life but on the economy.

He said his fear is that every time there’s an outbreak anywhere on the globe, it will mean a hesitation in the U.S. economy.

There’s also going to have to be a "long, hard look at what executive power in this state really means," he said, and more input in crises going forward.

While there hasn’t been a huge downturn in the real estate market yet, he expressed concern on what impact the pandemic will have, including first-time homebuyers who may now have a gap in their employment history.

Q: The state budget is so critical to colleges, schools and the community. What insight do you have on the budget conversations that may take place next session?

"You’re asking for a crystal ball, and I don’t have one," Edwards said.

What he can say is that the importance of community colleges and the state college system is a nonpartisan issue.

"We’re going to be retooling our workforce in North Carolina," he said, adding that workforce development issues will be at the forefront.

While no one can be certain of what it will look like, he said it will be different than four months ago, and he expects funding colleges and universities to be a top priority.

But again, the state will have to take a closer look at many programs, Edwards said, and there may be things that are currently being funded that shouldn’t be much of a priority going forward.

Johnson focused on broadband access, saying it’s been on top of the priority list for a while. The private sector will adjust to the pandemic, including more remote workers who will have to rely on internet access.

Locally, "we’re limited by being able to provide that last mile of broadband," he said, something that leaves local students "at a severe disadvantage" when they head off to colleges and universities that rely heavily on online portals.

"We have to provide reliable internet," Johnson said, adding that it’s not accomplished by just throwing money at projects, but really knowing the details.

Q: Do you anticipate any additional small business assistance through small business centers or some other avenue?

"The short answer is yes," Edwards said, noting an additional $125 million recently added to the Golden LEAF Foundation.

There are more needs than that, he added, and said he expects to see additional support on both a national and state level.

Johnson also said he expects additional assistance for small businesses, including state funds if they’re available, and federal funds administered through the state.

There’s not a lot of movement coming out of Washington, D.C., he said, so "we’re going to need Congress to come to some kind of agreement, but more than anything what we need is some more guidance on how to spend that money."

Counties have received some assistance, Johnson said, but it’s mainly COVID relief, which is limited in scope, and some of those restrictions need to be loosened.

Q: Recognizing the funding shortfalls at NCDOT, what projects in Henderson and Transylvania counties do you expect to be impacted?

"All of them," Edwards said. "More from a standpoint of timing."

There’s definitely a cash flow problem at NCDOT right now, he added, and there are a lot of commitments in his district.

Under the new structure being put in place, the department needs some time to take a step back and retool its prioritization process, Edwards said.

"I expect they’ll all be impacted to some degree," he said. But what he’s hoping is that local stakeholders will make more of an effort to build consensus on projects.

Even though projects make it into NCDOT’s ranking system, they often get opposed and tens of millions of dollars end up getting sent back to Raleigh, he said.

Edwards urged local business leaders, community leaders and officials to double down, reprioritize and build a better consensus on what road projects the area needs.

Johnson reiterated that sentiment, saying that going forward, projects are going to need a lot of local support as they move up the prioritization ladder.

He explained that he continued to vote in favor of NCDOT funding, even with the mismanagement, because if the department went under it would only hurt local contractors who have planned their year around these contracts.

"I’ve voted to make sure we keep our promise to contractors hired back in the district," he said, adding that a strict set of guidelines has been put in place to "make sure we don’t get in this kind of conundrum again."

Q: With COVID, the expectation is a reduction in tax revenue. If trimming does need to be done, where do you anticipate cuts will be made?

The first thing he’ll look at, Edwards said, is taking advantage of natural attrition. At any given time, there are hundreds of open positions in state agencies, but "the closer we get to budget times, the more rapidly those positions get filled."

Another is looking at the wide array of government programs and reprioritizing.

One of the things that helps bloat government is that good ideas crop up year after year, Edwards said, but few programs ever really get cut. When times get lean, the state, like businesses, has to drop back and look at how dollars can be most efficiently spent.

Johnson said he expects some cuts, but also delays. He compared it to a building that could use a renovation this year but doesn’t really need it right now, saying those types of projects may be pushed back three-to-five years.

Many good plans will have to be put on hold, he said. Building on Edwards’ comments, he said one place to make cuts is something that may make people upset, and that’s personnel.

He mentioned an "overpaid government bureaucrat sitting in a department somewhere," saying these are the positions that will be scrutinized.

Medicaid is also undergoing a transformation, Johnson said, saying that legislators need more clarity on exactly what is being paid for in terms of health care services covered by Medicaid.

Q: Local hospitals have been heavily impacted by COVID orders to reduce elective and non-emergency procedures as they prepared for the onslaught of COVID cases. Thankfully that did not occur, but hospitals faced significant losses. How can the state help return financial security to hospitals?

It may be an unpopular opinion, but hospitals have to think like businesses sometimes, and they have to keep their doors open like any other business, Johnson said.

When those elective surgeries that generate a lot of revenue were taken away, hospitals suffered, he said.

Johnson also said he and Edwards participated in a call Thursday related to the issue, and said if the state hasn’t yet seen the outcomes that served as justification for those types of restrictions, "isn’t that a pretty good signal to start tapering back to some sense of normalcy?"

"Executive orders put hospitals in a terrible situation, where we ordered them to essentially shut down and wait for the onslaught of COVID patients which fortunately never came," Edwards said.

Hospitals were ordered not to perform their most profitable procedures, and "I believe that we now owe it to hospitals to look for any and all kinds of relief that we can."

Fortunately, the first COVID relief package allocated $110 million to hospitals, Edwards said, noting the need to look at some smaller, rural hospitals and see what the state can do to help prop them up, as well as encouraging hospitals to take a close look at their operations and what they can do internally.

Q: What do you see as the opportunities for cooperation between Republicans and Democrats going forward?

Edwards said he takes a lot of pride in looking back at COVID relief funding, saying the bill didn’t receive a single nay note in the House or Senate.

Unfortunately, many people are drawing their partisanship from the national news, he said, urging everyone to "be able to dissect the difference in what takes place nationally and the nuts and bolts, the nitty gritty," of what he and Johnson do on the state level "just to keep the doors open and keep services flowing in North Carolina."

While they don’t agree on everything, Edwards said he’s confident that most items can get bipartisan support.

"On most things, we have the same goal as the other party," Johnson said. "We may differ on how to reach that goal, but we do have the same end goal."

He put a focus on workforce development, saying that Republicans representing more rural areas of the state may have different workforce needs than Democrats that may represent the more urban areas, but the goal is the same: putting effort and resources into the state’s workforce.

Johnson said he believes both parties want to see business relocate here, for instance, with the end goal of seeing the economy grow.