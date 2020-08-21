New Bern Parks and Recreation will host a public input meeting regarding the Stanley White Recreation Center on Monday, Aug. 31. The drop-in style meeting will be held at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar Street in New Bern, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

CPL: Architecture – Engineering – Planning will be on site to guide participants through this process and receive comments on plans to replace the Stanley White Rec Center, which has been closed since receiving heavy flood damage during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

The meeting will be held inside and social distancing is encouraged. Parks and Recreation is asking that face masks be worn.

According to New Bern City Manager Mark Stephens, city staff are in the process of determining what steps will be necessary to allow contractors to demolish the Stanley White Rec Center, including the abatement process to remove asbestos and lead-based paint in the building, which dates back to 1975. He said the material will have to be taken out, bagged as hazardous material and taken to a landfill before demolition can begin.

"There are some quantities that will have to be removed and mitigated because of the age of the building and the types of materials used. Most of it is the asbestos related tile and things like that," said Stephens.

The City of New Bern has established a fund for the rebuilding of the Stanley White Rec Center totaling $8,6649. The funds consist of $7,506,649 from FEMA, which will be made in the form of reimbursement, and $500,000 from insurance proceeds.

The rebuilding project has drawn concern from some members of the Duffyfield community who want the rec center built back at its current location on Chapman Street, which lies within the 100 year flood plain. In October 2019, the Board of Aldermen approved a resolution of intent to "rebuild and elevate Stanley White Rec Center at its current location, if approved by FEMA and an engineer."

In April the Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of five adjoining land parcels near Neuse Boulevard between Gaston Boulevard and Third Avenue for consideration as an alternative location for the rec center. The board agreed to give the acting city manager direction to prepare the necessary bid document to demolish the existing Stanley White Rec Center and to prepare a change in the scope of work to relocate it to the alternate site on Gaston Boulevard, which sits outside of the city’s flood zone.

According to the Board of Aldermen, a final decision on where to relocate the Stanley White Rec Center has not been made.