Late July, DREAMS program director Ashley Bethea and program coordinators Lauren Hurley and Jamie La Londe-Pinkston stood outside in 90-degree weather, wearing masks and packing poly mailers with art supplies. "Since we are not able to have summer programming due to COVID-19, we decided to spend our budget on things we knew our students would enjoy," says Ashley Bethea.

The kits are aimed at two different age groups — elementary students ages 8-10 and middle and high school students ages 11-17. For the younger DREAMers, the kits contain Scratch and Sketch Activity Books and Elmer’s Glue Metallic Slime Kits.

"We chose these items for the younger children because we know younger students enjoy sensory play, especially our students living with sensory differences," says Lauren Hurley. "At DREAMS, slime and putty are always the most popular items in our sensory basket."

For the older students, DREAMS chose high-quality sketchbooks and Color Burst fine point drawing Sharpies in 24 different colors. "Our teens love sharpies. That’s why I never have any in my drawer!" exclaims Jamie La Londe-Pinkston. "We know they will enjoy expressing themselves with the Sharpies- drawing or taking notes for school or journaling."

DREAMS hopes that these items will spark creativity and bring joy to their students’ lives. As it says in the art kit’s letter to students: "We know it is not the same as being here together at DREAMS, but we want you to know that we care and that we are thinking about you."

DREAMS hopes that students will take photos of their creations so that DREAMS can share their love of making art on social media.

Jamie La Londe-Pinkston is program coordinator for DREAMS Center for Arts Education.

