COVID-19 cases:

New Hanover County reports 21 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 19. Positive cases now total 2,902 of which 2,277 have recovered.

Brunswick County reports 22 deaths due to COVID 19 as of Aug. 19. Positive cases now total 1,342, of which 1,084 have recovered. A total of 223 people are isolating and 13 people are hospitalized.

Pender County reports 705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 19. Of those 643 have recovered and four people have died. There have been 4,396 negative tests, five people are hospitalized, and 65 tests are pending.

Recent announcements relating to COVID-19:

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Reinvestment Partners, a nonprofit organization, to offer additional benefits for fruits and vegetables to current Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) households who have been impacted by COVID-19. Reinvestment Partners operates a program called Healthy Helping where FNS households receive an additional $40 per month for three months to purchase fruits and vegetables at any North Carolina Food Lion store. The North Carolina General Assembly provided $2.5 million to Reinvestment Partners’ Healthy Helping program to serve approximately 20,000 FNS households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the Healthy Helping program. To enroll, Brunswick County FNS recipients should call Brunswick County Social Services at 910-253-2161 and leave the following information on the Healthy Helping phone line: Name, address, phone number and your Food Lion MVP card number. For more information, visit healthy-helping.org/what-we-do/produce-prescriptions/healthy-helping.html.

West Pender Middle School has delayed in-person instruction in order to fully clean and sanitize after an on-campus contractor tested positive for COVID-19. Cohort B will start in-person learning on Thursday and Cohort A will start in-person learning on Monday.

Following UNC Chapel Hill’s decision to modify fall semester operations after hundreds of students went into isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, UNC Wilmington announced they are closely observing their campus for similar trends and are prepared to pivot to online learning if needed. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 19 and fewer than 10 positive cases were identified last week and this week, only 10 of UNCW’s 150 quarantine spaces are being used. They urged students to be vigilant and closely follow health and safety protocols.

YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear announced Monday two staff members in the Early Learning and Youth Enrichment Program had been exposed to a shared family member who tested positive for COVID-19. The two staff members have not been in the facility since Aug. 14. In accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, YWCA Lower Cape Fear is taking precautionary measures and following recommended guidelines. The child care facility will be closed for 14 days and the YWCA has asked staff to quarantine at home. All parents and guardians were notified. Public health is conducting contact tracing to identify close contacts and inform those who have been exposed so they can quarantine and be tested. Before reopening, all YWCA Lower Cape Fear staff will be tested and confirmed negative. The YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s Aquatics Facility will remain open as the two staff members did not work in the pool area and have not been in contact with the Aquatics Facility, its staff, or members.

Cameron Art Museum announced a new virtual resources for educators and families: a School Program Guide that outlines virtual programs and free virtual resources for teaching, two new booklets of lesson plans, and two virtual events, one for teachers and one for families. The School Program Guide and lesson plans are available for download at cameronartmuseum.org/index.php?c=educator_resources. Registration for the free virtual nights for teachers and families are also available at this link. The community is invited to a Virtual Night for Educators at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and a special Virtual Night for Families at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. These programs are part of #ConnectwithCAM, an initiative to connect the community with the museum during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other programs include Meditation on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Mondays, Art Explorers at 10 a.m. Thursdays, and eight virtual exhibitions, which can be found at cameronartmuseum.org/index.php?c=current&s=index.

After meeting with Town of Topsail Beach officials, reviewing COVID-19 related restrictions in North Carolina, and the uncertainty of conditions during October, the 2020 Autumn with Topsail Festival has been canceled. For more information, visit autumnwithtopsail.com.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper directed $95.6 million in new funding to help support K-12 and post-secondary students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic who can benefit from support during the upcoming school year. The funding is North Carolina’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, a part of the federal CARES Act. The GEER funds are intended to provide emergency support to school districts, postsecondary institutions, or other education-related entities for addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An employee at Leland Middle School in Brunswick County has tested positive for COVID-19. Following the health and safety protocols from NCDHHS, the employee is at home quarantining. Two employees who were less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the employee who tested positive are self isolating at home as a precaution. Deep cleaning procedures have taken place at Leland Middle School along with the daily disinfecting procedures.

