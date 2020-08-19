Regional festivals all around have canceled because of COVID-19.

New Bern is again showing resiliency, just as it did following devastating flooding from 2018 Hurricane Florence.

New Bern’s MumFest will celebrate its 40th year in October, albeit a far different one than 39 previous years with 300 vendors and more than 100,000 visitors in town.

Because of state COVID-19 restrictions and obvious health and safety concerns, it will have changes in locations, time and even its name.

"Even after Hurricane Florence, we had the MumFest," said Winnie Smith, an owner of Mitchell Hardware with her sister Lindsay Sims. "So, we can’t let COVID knock us down. We have to do something to celebrate the town and its traditions. It’s another NewBernStrong event."

She thinks it can be a rallying point for merchants and patrons alike.

"We are glad they kept it alive, because at Mitchell’s, people are used to coming in and buying T-shirts and mums, so people have been collecting shirts for years," she added. "The fact they are having something makes people feel normalcy. It benefits the businesses downtown and it also benefits the locals, who have really needed to celebrate something lately."

For this year, the banners and T-shirts will sport the name MumFeast!, a direct reference to a main attraction of downtown dining in the streets.

Instead of its traditional second weekend in October spread across the downtown, waterfront and adjacent areas, MumFeast! expands to 10 days, five Friday and Saturdays beginning Oct. 2 and 3 and concluding Oct. 30 and 31. It will be held on the closed streets of Middle, Pollock and Craven.

It is an expanded version of the Café Dining on weekends, popular since late May.

"What we are doing is hopefully creating a setting that hopefully will be beneficial for our restaurants and our merchants," said Lynne Harakal, executive director of Swiss Bear, which produces the city-sponsored festival. "It will create a nice environment in our downtown."

The Café Dining in downtown on weekends since Phase II of state reopening in late May has been a challenge, mainly due to weather – heat and rain.

Chris Hoveland, owner of one of downtown’s longstanding restaurants, The Chelsea, surmised limited-seating business as "surviving, day-to-day and week-to-week."

But, he welcomes October and the return of the city’s cornerstone event, localized across a month.

"It (Café Dining) has already been a fantastic thing with the city and Swiss Bear working together to allow us outside on the weekends," he said. "You can only imagine the weather that we have in October. It’s beautiful and should do us all a fantastic business. The store owners will also be out in the street, so it can only be a win-win situation to give us all a different opportunity."

Harakal said the one-year name change was an easy and appropriate fit.

"It’s not going to be a festival, so we didn’t want to call it MumFest," she said. "But, we are still doing mums, the Mum Arch and we wanted to keep that component to it. We want it to be a nod to what we have had in the past and what we will have again someday in the future. Obviously, it is different this time, but since so much of the focus is going to be the Feasting in the Streets, we added the A and called it Mumfeast!"

Merchants will also be invited to display a selection of their wares on sidewalks or in the streets.

There will be a limited number of artisans invited, along with some selected musicians, likely solo and duo performers.

Harakal said the musical intent is to provide background music for diners and shoppers, avoiding a mass gathering that could be created by bands.

All displays and individuals will be safely distanced.

There will be an air of festival on the food side, with three to five food trucks located at South Front and Craven streets. Take-out options will also be available for those who aren’t comfortable in even a limited crowd situation.

"It will offer some of the treats that are more reminiscence of what people get at MumFest," Harakal said.

With a core of arts-related businesses downtown, innovation and creativity is expected. For instance, the Craven Arts Council held a successful Chalk Drawing contest on Middle Street during the recent ArtWalk and plans to continue that project, including to-be-announced dates during the month of MumFeast!

The entry for the chalk drawing, which includes supplies and prizes, is $10.

The October weekend street closures will be from 5 p.m. each Friday through 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

One of the popular components from 2019 remains - the mum arch and maze in Union Point Park.

Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended for visitors.

For updates on MumFeast!, visit MumFest.com or Facebook.com/MumFest.

Charlie Hall can be reached at 252-635-5667 or 252-259-7585, or charlie.hall@newbernsj.com. Follow him on Facebook at Charlie Hall.