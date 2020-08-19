The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in a fatal deputy involved shooting near Pollocksville Tuesday night.

District Attorney Ernie Lee and Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath jointly requested the SBI investigate the incident, which is standard procedure during law enforcement shootings.

Lee said he received a call at approximately 9:12 p.m. informing him of the shooting. There are no deputy injuries reported.

The Daily News has reached out to District Attorney Lee and Sheriff Heath for more information

"Upon completion of the investigation, the SBI will provide me with a report and I will thoroughly review the investigation to determine whether the shooting death was justified pursuant to the law of North Carolina," said Lee.

This is the fourth officer involved shooting Lee has reviewed since September 2019, two involving the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and another with Duplin County Sheriff’s. In the last three cases, it was determined the deputy’s actions were justified, according to North Carolina law.