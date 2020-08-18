The commission aims to preserve the county’s history for future generations

J’vanete Skiba wants New Hanover County’s African American history "to be a part of the county’s fabric."

"In the long run, I don’t want it to be something that we look back on but something that guides how we live, govern and interact with each other in the county," Skiba, vice chair of the county’s Commission on African American History, Heritage and Culture, said.

To achieve this, Skiba said she wants the commission, which consist of residents, business owners, civil rights leaders, faith leaders and educators, to serve as a credible source for preserving the county’s Black history and educating citizens about it.

A step toward this vision has been the commission’s efforts to restore the Freeman Cemetery in Myrtle Grove, which contains historical figures dating back to before the civil war.

Just ask the commission’s co-chair Christopher Eaton, who has relatives buried there, including a grandmother born in the late 1700s. He and members of the commission’s cemetery subcommittee have worked to clear out underbrush at the site.

Without their preservation efforts, Eaton feels the history of places like the Freeman Cemetery could be lost as the county continues to grow.

"The only threat is developers possibly creating property on top of a cemetery because they aren’t aware that it’s there," Eaton said.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the restoration effort, this hasn’t stopped the commission from working to educate the public about the cemetery’s relevance in other ways. In fact, an education subcommittee is eyeing the creation of a brochure or informative graphic that documents some of the families buried at the cemetery while illustrating it’s historical context.

But this is just one example of how the commission is working to promote and preserve the county’s Black history.

Another included a virtual event in April that commemorated the 66th anniversary of the Brown vs. Board of Education decision. The decision declared state-sanctioned segregation of public schools was unconstitutional. At the event, which was hosted in collaboration with the county’s NAACP, experts and community leaders discussed the importance of the decision and the implications of school segregation locally.

Commission member Angela Gaines, who has worked at Mary C. Williams Elementary School since the early 2000s, said these kinds of events are much needed for children of color.

"I feel like (minority) kids need support and they need to know their history to be proud of who they are," Gaines said.

In the same vein, the commission has a slew of other projects in the works.

A research subcommittee is working to find Black businesses that were uprooted during the 1898 Wilmington Coup, when a white mob overthrew a bi-racial city council, killing an unknown number of Black citizens in the process. Black-owned businesses were forced to close or move from the city’s business district, a 2006 report by a state commission found.

A collaboration between the city of Wilmington and the commission looks to create a list of Black-owned businesses in the city to encourage residents to support them. Meanwhile, the commission is applying for grants to assist in the preservation of other local historic sites.

To help continue it’s preservation efforts, the commission is seeking a new member. Those interested can obtain applications at the Board of Commissioners Office. Applications are needed by Sept. 4 to be considered by the New Hanover County Commissioners at the Sept. 21 meeting. Applicants must reside in New Hanover County.

Skiba’s advice to those interested in applying for the vacancy is to "bring what you have and be ready to work and celebrate all the beautiful things African Americans have contributed to this area."

