A comprehensive overview of the policies behind the city’s development boom

Development in Wilmington has proliferated rapidly over the past two decades, with high-rise buildings dwarfing low-slung shops downtown and dense multi-use complexes adding people and traffic to the surrounding area.

Readers have followed StarNews coverage closely, which has documented the soaring property values and increasingly small amount of buildable land in Wilmington proper.

Towards a better understanding of the policies behind this development boom, the StarNews emailed questions to Development Services Director Glenn Harbeck, whose answers are included below.

What exactly is the Wilmington Comprehensive Plan?

"Approved by Council in 2016 after two years of public input, the Comprehensive Plan sets forth a vision for how Wilmington can proactively accommodate the population growth that is coming over the next twenty years. Given the limited amount of undeveloped, buildable land remaining in the city, the future growth of Wilmington will be primarily through redevelopment of existing properties and infill development on smaller sites. This development will be focused on growing inward and upward, integrating land uses to reduce traffic congestion and improve housing, working and shopping options. According to the plan, planned development will ensure that already-developed areas will be converted to safe, walkable, mixed-use places without affecting the character of Wilmington’s lower-density, single-family neighborhoods. It also calls for the addition of strategically placed green space and recreational facilities for our citizens, as growth occurs."

Does the Wilmington Comprehensive Plan facilitate rezoning?

"No. The plan spells out the policies under which rezoning requests are evaluated by city staff, recommended upon by the city’s planning commission, and ultimately, decided upon by city council. Those decisions may be for approval or denial, depending on whether the rezoning request is consistent with the policies or contrary to them."

What do planning committee members mean when they say a project is consistent with the Wilmington Comprehensive plan (or Wrightsville Sound Small Area plan, Wilmington 2020 plan, etc.)?

"There is a lengthy checklist by which all proposed projects are evaluated as part of the staff review process. This list provides ratings for the project’s compatibility with the comprehensive plan or area plans on a number of elements."

When a proposal is submitted for approval by city council, do councilmen have discretion in what they approve? Or do they have to base their decision on a set of pre-established standards?

"Items approved by council must be consistent with all applicable laws, including the city’s land development code. Beyond that, Council members have some discretion. For example, when an application for a conditional district rezoning is considered, the property owner must agree to any conditions placed on the property. Council can suggest conditions, and if the applicant disagrees with a condition, the council may choose to deny the rezoning. Note that the city’s Land Development Code (LDC) is currently being revised and is scheduled be taken up by council next year. If approved, the new LDC will be on the books as an ordinance, replacing the existing development code."

Who establishes the set of standards by which proposals are evaluated?

"The Land Development Code, adopted by City Council and authorized by state law, is the legal document by which all developments are reviewed. The LDC is sometimes referred to as the DNA of the future city. The Comprehensive Plan is a set of non-binding guidelines that were drafted based on significant citizen input."

What does it mean when a proposal review is a quasi-judicial process?

"Unlike a legislative hearing, a quasi-judicial or evidentiary hearing requires the reviewing body to act in a capacity similar to a trial court. The board holds a hearing to accept and review evidence and testimony, and the board must determine the facts and ruling on the law. The board must answer the question as to whether the evidence presented shows that the applicant meets the standards for the variance, permit, or certificate. Evidence presented must be ’competent, material, and substantial,’ rather than opinions and preferences."

Which proposal reviews are quasi-judicial processes?

"Special use permits, actions by the board of adjustment, and the review of certificates of appropriateness by the historic preservation commission are quasi-judicial. The common thread among all of these actions is the discretionary nature of the decisions, based on testimony and expert opinion rather than prescriptive standards."

What is the process by which the city incorporates land?

"A property owner submits an application for voluntary annexation into the city, which is certified, and a public hearing is held. City Council must approve the application."

Is it the city's goal to facilitate high density development?

"Where appropriate. Dense development, particularly dense residential development, works well when it adjoins services, has direct access to a well-connected network of complete streets, and is served by transit and other mobility options. Often, it can enhance the transportation system by increasing walkability, reducing traffic, and making transit service more feasible."

When it is deemed to improve the quality of life of the city’s residents, it is the city’s goal to facilitate higher density, walkable development. If, so to what extent? That is, is there a limit to the amount of development the city will approve of or are they trying to approve as much as possible?

"Yes there is a limit. The comprehensive plan contains a series of maps that show where no change in land use or density may be appropriate. It has been said that the best way to preserve the countryside is to build a better city. The best places to encourage new development are where streets, sidewalks, water and sewer systems, fire and police stations, parks and schools, etc. are already in place. The undesirable alternative facilitates a low density, sprawling development pattern, consuming more land and resulting in more runoff, and an unsustainable traffic congestion trying to get in and out of the city."

Does Wilmington keep track of aggregate property values? If not, who does?

"The New Hanover County tax office collects property taxes in the city and is responsible for property value assessments."

Has the city undertaken any efforts to ensure the development boom doesn't price out extant residents, particularly low-income and middle class ones?

"The City has housing programs for lower income families, often those working in the service industry, to help with purchasing a home or rehabilitating an existing home. Additionally, the City offers loans for development, including rehabilitation of vacant housing units, of affordable rental housing. More information about these programs can be found on the City’s website: (wilmingtonnc.gov/departments/community-services/housing and wilmingtonnc.gov/departments/community-services/affordable-housing-development). In addition, it is important to remember that the cost of housing must include transportation costs to reflect true housing affordability. The city seeks to avoid sprawling development patterns that result in high transportation costs related to automobile ownership and maintenance. Estimates are that each automobile required for commuting purposes adds $10,000 annually to the household budget. If development in the city can be encouraged near transit, walking and biking, that $10,000 annually can be applied to rental fees or mortgage payments."

Has the city undertaken any efforts or initiatives to encourage development of affordable housing?

"The city encourages developers to incorporate affordable units in their projects. In instances when the city owns the property and is seeking a development partner (e.g. Old WAVE Transit facility on Castle St, also the N Gateway properties between N. 3rd St and N. Front St) the city will prioritize proposals from proposals that most effectively address affordable housing needs. The forthcoming LDC update will also include provisions to facilitate the creation of "missing middle" housing, including duplexes, triplexes and accessory dwellings (i.e. granny flats, garage apartments, mother-in-law suites, etc.)."

Does the city track the environmental impact of housing?

"Yes, particularly as it relates to stormwater runoff. In addition to meeting all stormwater management standards, all developments pay a stormwater fee which is used to prevent flooding and to improve water quality in our creeks, the river and the Intracoastal Waterway."

Has the city undertaken any efforts to preserve certain tracts of land, blocking or limiting development in those areas?

"Preservation of open space is incentivized in all of the city’s Mixed-Use districts. Certain zoning districts require the allocation of open space as part of the development. This is in addition to required buffers in the city’s development code, the city’s tree preservation rules, and state rules regarding stormwater and development in or near wetland and estuarine areas. The City of Wilmington, being located in the coastal plain, has extensive areas of jurisdictional wetlands, all of which are protected by state and federal laws."

Has the city undertaken any efforts to limit environmental harm from development?

"We incentivize the retention of trees and have mitigation programs for replanting of trees when trees must be removed for essential site improvements. The city’s development review process requires that all developments adhere to the state laws regarding stormwater runoff, construction materials, and construction practices, which are enforced by the NHC building and inspections division. We also have some incentives in the Land Development Code to encourage LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) building practices."

Reporter Jonathan Haynes can be reached at 910-343-2339 or jhaynes@starnewsonline.com