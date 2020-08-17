A Shelby transportation program is earning recognition and awards for its work connecting residents to vital healthcare, education and food services.

REACH Transit in Shelby was one of the programs recently honored by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT Mobi Awards, which started last year, honor transportation projects that improve the economy and enhance the quality of life in North Carolina communities. Projects had to combine the use of at least two transportation modes such as aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, ferry, public transportation, rail and roadway. More than 60 projects competed in this year’s NCDOT Mobi Awards.

Shelby earned an honorable mention in the rural category and won an innovation award.

The award comes a year after the Transportation Administration of Cleveland County was awarded Transit System of the Year from the North Carolina Public Transportation Administration for its REACH program.

Bob Davis, executive director for TAAC, said the awards were presented virtually Monday, and they will be receiving a plaque at a later date.

"It’s really exciting," Davis said. "The project itself was part of the community collaboration of several agencies in Cleveland County, and a lot of folks were involved with it. So it’s more of a community project."

Davis said they were even able to include Cleveland County school kids in creating artwork for the bus.

"We did an art project where students from four schools in the Shelby area submitted artwork, and we had a committee that chose the top eight out of a little over 60 entries," he said. "It’s really neat, and we put those pictures on the buses."

Davis said the REACH route has exceeded their expectations and although it was a little slow getting off the ground, once people learned how it worked and the route, it began to be utilized.

"We said we'd give it a shot and see how it works. It was slow to begin with but then folks started catching on," he said.

He said they are averaging around 20 passengers a day.

There is potential to expand the services in the future to other communities in the county, and Davis said it is something they plan to explore once COVID allows people to begin meeting again.