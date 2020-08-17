The Bandit Flight Team, highly trained formation pilots specializing in patriotic event flyovers, will fly the flag over downtown Hendersonville this Labor Day in an aerial salute to America.

On Monday, Sept. 7, six planes will fly in formation above Main Street at 12:30 p.m.

Their first pass will begin at the Triangle Stop on the north end of Main and travel south toward the historic Henderson County Courthouse.

A second pass will travel in the opposite direction complete with a "bomb burst" maneuver over the city followed by a circling of downtown.

"The Bandit Flight Team is excited to provide an Apple Festival parade from the sky," said Jim Kilpatrick, team leader with the Bandit Flight Team. "We were scheduled to fly over the parade but when it was canceled, we offered to provide our own sky parade.

"My wife and I are both Hendersonville High graduates and understand and appreciate the importance of the Apple Festival. We hope everyone comes out at 12:30 to visit the merchants on Main Street and watch the fly over."

Residents and visitors are reminded to follow the 3 Ws when visiting downtown – wear a face covering, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart, organizers said.

The Bandit Flight Team is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring military men and women.

The Hendersonville Labor Day flyover is sponsored by Triangle Stop Food Stores.

More information about the Bandit Flight Team is available at www.banditflightteam.com.