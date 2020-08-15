Seventy students at St. Michael Catholic School in Gastonia will return to class on Aug. 31 for the first time since March.

Learning will be mostly the same as it was before COVID-19 closed schools across the state in March, according to Principal Michelle Vollman, who assumed the role on July 1.

However, the most significant change requires all students to wear face coverings as they arrive to school.

Each student will undergo a health screening upon arrival to school. Pre-K-5 students may take their masks off once they’re cleared from the screening station, but middle schoolers must keep their coverings on until they are in a classroom, where desks are spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Teachers must also wear face coverings in places where social distancing isn’t possible, such as during small group settings or one-on-one interactions.

"We’re getting all of our guidance from the diocese, from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics," Vollman said. "We’re definitely making sure we go to multiple sources before making any sort of decisions."

The school will provide face coverings for St. Michael students and employees. However, most teachers will be using see-through face shields so teachers can better connect with students.

"I think it’s really important that the students are able to see the staff members’ faces. Masks kind of dehumanize people. You can only see their eyes. You can’t see their facial expressions," Vollman said.

St. Michael not only installed a plethora of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the school, but also installed automated water bottle refilling stations at water fountains that don’t require touching.

Modified schedules allow time for frequent cleaning and disinfecting of shared equipment, such as equipment in the school’s STEM lab, as well as longer transitions between classes.

"There’s about 10 minutes built in for a class to leave and get safely back to their classrooms without passing any other class," Vollman said.

St. Michael ended last school year with a little more than 120 students. Only around 70 students are signed up for St. Michael this fall.

However, since Gaston County Schools and other area schools districts announced plans for learning this fall, St. Michael has seen an influx of parents interested in enrolling their students there.

"We had an increased phone call volume [and] we had increased emails," Vollman said.

Vollman expects the number of students enrolled at St. Michael will continue to increase, as many applications are still being processed and parents are still making inquiries.

All 19 schools operating under the Diocese of Charlotte are currently scheduled to start school on Aug. 31. Vollman said by then, teachers will have an adequate amount of time to learn the new operating procedures and welcome students back to school.

"We did it to ensure that everyone is well prepared," Vollman said.

For students at a higher risk of COVID-19 and families who don’t want to send their students to in-person classes, Vollman said St. Michael will work with families to make remote learning possible.

"We have not currently had anyone come to us for that, but we would make sure that our teachers worked with that family," she said.

