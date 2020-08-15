Random news:

Golden Mask: If you you’re one of these guys who lights cigars with 50-dollar bills just to show off your wealth, then here’s a great way to fight coronavirus: a jeweler in Israel is constructing an 18-karat white gold mask and is offering it for the low, low price of $1.5 million.

It’s a real steal. Hey, Robert Downey Jr. could buy 10 of these from what he makes for just one movie.

You can’t have it yet, and I can’t show it to you (although I could show you a picture of a solid gold toilet, if you’d like) because he hasn’t made it yet. But it’s coming, he promises, and anyone who coughs on you? Those little virus guys will never get past the 3,600 diamonds that are going to be fitted into this mask, because they’ll just be too emotionally overcome.

The designer is a guy named Isaac Levy, who owns the Yvel company in Motza, Israel.

He already has a buyer, according to the Huffington Post, so you may have to put in a second order. The owner of this amazing N99 filter Rolls Royce isn’t named, but he’s a Chinese businessman living in the U.S.

I can imagine the buyer when he gets this thing. When he wears it to a party jaws will drop. And since the mask weighs a half pound, after an hour or so his jaw will drop too – from exhaustion.

NJ Emus: An emu was caught streaking through the streets of Paterson, New Jersey. The streaking part isn’t too unsettling – birds are not known for their affinity for clothes – Fruit of the Loom underwear is famous for getting tangled up in the pin feathers. But the fact that there are emus in New Jersey is a bit of a surprise.

As we all know, emus are indigenous (I’m really into big words today) to Australia, a land where nearly every life form was designed to look really silly or, if not silly, to kill you. Emus are the second largest bird, after ostriches, and are also the only birds that are so stupid they make ostriches seem smart.

It’s a little difficult to describe what an emu looks like, but if God seriously stubbed his toe during creation and He knew He couldn’t swear, the emu is what he’d make.

Paterson police have no idea where the emu came from. Apparently no zoo was missing him or, if it was, it probably refused to admit it for fear it would have to take him back. The 4-foot bird was just running around until he was caught by animal control officers, shoved into a crate and shipped off to the local vet for an examination. NJ.com interviewed John DeCando, the animal control officer who caught him: DeCando said he didn’t know how old the bird was, nor could he guess at its sex. He added, "But I can tell you it needs a bath."

Did you know that emus are the only birds who ever fought an actual war with human beings and that – despite the human military being armed with machine guns, the emus won? This is true – look it up, "The Emu War." In 1932 emus were overrunning the Australian outback and farmers demanded something be done.

Major G. P. W. Meredith was sent to the battle with the Seventh Heavy Battery to cut most of them down. Several skirmishes were held against the birds, but time and terrain and the habit of the birds to run before anyone could get within machine gun range of them made them a difficult enemy.

There were brave birdly martyrs to the cause, and so far as I know no human casualties, but after only a month Meredith threw in the towel and put up the white flag. Meredith was quoted as saying, "If we had a military division with the bullet-carrying capacity of these birds it would face any army in the world…They can face machine guns with the invulnerability of tanks."

It’s a good thing Hitler never learned about these birds and got hold of them or World War II could have gone badly for us all – assuming he could have taught something as mindless as an emu to goose step.

We all have our favorite emu stories, don’t we? Mine took place a petting zoo. I was standing with the owner while my sister was focusing her camera on an emu who seemed to be dumbly staring her down. "Watch!" the owner said with some excitement in her voice. "He’s going to bite her!"

And sure enough, he did.

I suppose I should regret not warning her. But I’d do it again in a minute.

