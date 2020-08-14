This year marks the 75th anniversary since World War II ended

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the StarNews in August 2015. We’re republishing it in recognition of the 75th anniversary since the end of World War II.

As years have passed, I’d wager few Wilmingtonians remembered their activities at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, 1945, an 81-degree, lazy wartime summer day here.

Sixteen time zones ahead, it was Aug. 6 in Japan when an atomic bomb with a devastating intensity unknown to the world dropped on Hiroshima. The nuclear age dawned, and World War II ended nine days later. Everyone remembered that one.

Recollections of Aug. 5 likely endured for two Wilmingtonians assigned to the highly classified Manhattan Project, which developed this weapon.

Army Warrant Officer Frederick Hobbs was an administrative courier at the Project’s Oak Ridge, Tennessee, site, which produced its U-235 uranium.

Women’s Army Corps Technician 5th/Class Mary Helen Moore Moore clerked at the companion Los Alamos, N.M., site, which tested the prototype.

That day she was home on leave. "Even then she did not disclose she had been devoting her time to that ‘most secret of secret projects,’" the Morning Star reported.

In Los Alamos, current longtime Wilmington resident Clare Parsons, with mother and sister, patiently awaited word from her father somewhere in the Pacific.

For Navy Capt. William "Deak" Parsons, "somewhere" meant on board the B-29 bomber "Enola Gay," which was then veering away to avoid shock waves and a surging radioactive mushroom cloud. As the mission commander and weaponeer, during the flight he armed the bomb, "Little Boy." Bombardier Maj. Thomas Ferebee, a Mocksville, N.C., native, aimed and released it.

(Following his later promotion, the Navy unofficially called Parsons the Atomic Admiral. Clare retired as a Navy commander.)

At 11 a.m. Aug. 6, President Harry Truman told Americans, "The Japanese began the war from the air at Pearl Harbor. They have been repaid many-fold. And the end is not yet."

The end came in three days when the B-29 "Bock’s Car" delivered the "Fat Man" plutonium bomb to Nagasaki. Japan buckled. Continuing the war appeared hopeless.

On the 15th -- the 14th here -- citizens first heard their Emperor Hirohito’s voice: "The war situation has developed not necessarily to Japan’s advantage, while the general trends of the world have all turned against her interests."

He surrendered. V-J Day, victory over Japan. Seventy-five years ago.

An invasion now unnecessary, the bombs potentially saved many thousands of American and Japanese lives. The formal signing ceremony occurred on Sept. 2.

Surrender news reached Wilmington during the evening of Aug. 14. People flooded downtown. Front Street erupted in celebration with honking horns, patriotic songs, and congregating at the post office. "Utter jubilation," the newspaper stated. "Tears flowed freely and unashamedly."

My parents, sister, and I listened to the radio and prayed for the safe return of her fiance from Army duty in India.

The next morning we Forest Hills boys habitually resumed war games and drawing flaming Japanese aircraft. After four years, it seemed the war hadn’t ended. Not yet anyway.

My association with atomic weapon history began during shipboard duty in the Far East. In 1957, I visited the Nagasaki Peace Statue, near ground zero, a huge, imposing seated figure extending one hand toward the bomb and the other peacefully.

In 1961, I spent Christmas Eve touring rebounding Hiroshima with Rev. Kiyoshi Tanimoto, minister of his rebuilt Hiroshima Methodist Church located one-half mile from ground zero.

He organized the famous Hiroshima Maidens, badly scarred blast victims, and arranged for their hospitalization in America. At the skeletal, iconic Peace Center, the most visible remains, he described the disaster and wound treatment.

Together we conducted a Christmas party on my ship in Iwakuni for 35 deaf or blind children from his Hiroshima orphanage, one of my most memorable experiences. Two TV stations and two newspapers covered it.

As a WWII historian, in 1995 I combed the B-29 North Field base on Tinian in the Marianas, and saw Atomic Bomb Pit No. 1, which loaded "Enola Gay’s" weapon, and "Bock’s Car’s" No. 2 Pit.

On Hiroshima’s 50th anniversary, granddaughter Carrie and I lined up first for the Smithsonian’s controversial "Enola Gay" exhibit. At a Tennessee book signing in 2000, I shared C-SPAN interview time with "Enola Gay" commander Gen. Paul Tibbetts, and toured Oak Ridge. In 2010, I visited the restored "Bock’s Car" at the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Oh.

But the Japanese fought until the end. During his raid on Formosa on Aug. 9, they shot down Air Force P-47 fighter pilot Lt. John Heathcote, the last of 248 New Hanover County-connected men who died in WWII.

Wilmington native Wilbur Jones is a retired Navy captain, author and military historian, chairman of the WWII Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition, and former chairman of the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission.