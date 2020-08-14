Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline shot the Kygo music video at The Fat Pelican last month

CAROLINA BEACH – Two cast members from Netflix’s “Outer Banks” will shine the spotlight on another North Carolina hotspot this summer – only this one is a little closer to home.

Last month, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play John B and Sarah on the hit Netflix series, were spotted filming a music video for a new song by Kygo, a popular record producer and DJ. Filming for the video was done in and around The Fat Pelican in Carolina Beach.

On Wednesday, Lighthouse Films, a post-production company based in Wilmington, shared on its Instagram of a still of Stokes from the video with the caption, “Dying for you to see the incredible footage and to hear this (fire emoji) @kygomusic track.”

View this post on Instagram

Dying for you to see the incredible footage and to hear this @kygomusic track. But until then, we’ll just leave this right here... @bradwalker_lfc #songonrepeat #kygomusic #swoon #musicvideo #frames #filmproduction #ncfilm #northcarolina #wilmingtonfilm #carolinabeachnc #filmequalsjobs #keepcreating #wearyourmasks @arri @arrichannel @zeisscinematography #zeisssupremeprime

A post shared by PRODUCTION • RENTALS • POST (@lighthousefilms) on Aug 12, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Stokes and Kygo also shared the latest photo on their own Instagrams, each of which has more than three million followers.

It previously shared a shot of Cline dancing outside of The Fat Pelican with plenty of colorful lights strung up in the background.

Lighthouse Films tagged The Fat Pelican in both posts.

It’s not yet known what song the music video will be promoting, but Stokes and Cline, who are a couple in real life, were seen in the popular Carolina Beach dive bar and outside riding a bike.

A few fans of the show even congregated across the street of the bar to watch filming, posting photos to social media. It is not clear what kind of precautions the production put in place in the wake of COVID-19, but crew members were seen wearing masks in the fan-posted photos of the small-scale shoot.

The music video is just the latest connection to the Cape Fear for Netflix’s “Outer Banks.”

The series follows group of teenagers who go on the hunt for buried treasure on the barrier island of North Carolina.

Entertainment for your Inbox: Sign up today for the StarNews' free weekly Entertainment email newsletter.

Co-creator and director Jonas Pate lives in Wilmington with his family and originally envisioned shooting the series locally, even writing some of the action with area sights in mind as possible filming locations.

However, due to objections over the state’s HB142 bill, which Netflix and other production companies have stated is discriminatory to the LGBTQ community, the streamer shot the series in Charleston.

Last month, the show was renewed for a second season that will again shoot in South Carolina.

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.