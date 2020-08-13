A Lowell man was arrested Wednesday on child sex charges following a joint investigation between Gaston County Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Justin Michael Dale Short, 27, of the 1000 block of Stowe Drive, was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Short was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail where he was being held on a $100,000 secured bond pending his first appearance in Gaston County District Court.

Police said two children were identified during the investigation conducted by Gaston County Police and Homeland Security’s investigations unit after they’d received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Police said it is an active investigation and anyone having information is asked to contact Gaston County Police detective B.T. Dalton at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

You can reach Michael Banks at 704-869-1842, email mbanks@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @MichaelBanksNC.