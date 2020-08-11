She was charged in connection with a July 28 incident

A Wilmington woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to poison her husband and stepson.

According to WPD Spokeswoman Jessica Williams, Susan McNair’s husband installed cameras in their home after his son grew ill.

The videos, Williams said, showed McNair allegedly putting cleaning products and paint primer in several drinks in the home on July 28.

Emergency Medical Services took blood samples from her husband and stepson, but results will not return for months.

The release said McNair, 72, is charged with first-degree attempted murder and two counts of contaminating a food or drink with a controlled substance.

She was given an $800,000 secured bond, the release said.

