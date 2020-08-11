In the 1700s, there was no Motel 6. If you were traveling, it was the tavern that kept the light on for you.

According to John D. Whitford, a local who wrote articles on New Bern history back in the 1880s, our first tavern was located "near the point where Short street runs into New Street ("Short" is now Linden Street) and called the Bryan tavern.

That’s right across the road from where our current historian and character-about-town, Nelson McDaniel, lives. I have stood by Nelson’s yard and looked to where Bryan’s house of refreshment and rest must have stood, but you really can’t picture what was there by looking at it today. There’s no resemblance.

"It was on a creek that extended to the lot of the writer (Whitford lived in a house that still stands on New and Craven streets) of this is, while, digging a well a few years ago, a plank wharf was found down in the earth, with cypress shingles of sound condition under it."

Whiford describes the Bryan tavern as if it was in a grand building of some sort.

"A great place of resort in its day," he wrote, "Disputes were either settled there or arrangements made to settle them on the field." One imagines smokey candles or lanterns lighting up glowering expressions of men demanding apologies or explanations, of determinations of how many paces or whether the moment to fire would be determined by a spoken command or a dropped handkerchief.

New Bern is not known for its duels, however. In fact, we only know of one that was definitely carried off in town – the Stanly-Spaight duel of 1802. Perhaps Mr. Whitford is romanticizing, or perhaps there were more that we just don’t know about, that didn’t stir up the public interest the way that Misters Spaight and Stanly did.

The tavern must have been large, for Whitford remembers "Balls… constantly given there, and many grand dinners did our fathers enjoy in it for years when the rum punch would flow as free as water and that he who would not drink to the bottom was considered no man at all."

The owner, he wrote elsewhere, was a John Bryan. He assigns this Mr. Bryan as a contractor of sorts, who built the city’s first courthouse and jail on Pollock and Hancock streets for the sum of $2,400.

I’ve looked for taverns in the area in the past, digging through newspapers or old manuscripts. In his historical book, "The Home Story of a Walking Stick," Whitford mentions Heiskill’s tavern in the 1820s but gives no information about it.

The North Carolina Gazette, between 1796 and 1807, made references to a tavern purchased by one Mitchell Downs, "in the commodious house lately occupied by A. Neale, Esq., in Middle street, near the corner of Pollock street, at the sing of Arms of the United States." He promised patrons "good provisions and a plentiful, stock of the best liquors."

The papers also mention the Eagle Tavern, where one could find a certain Mrs. Douglas who was selling tickets to a play in 1797 – the tickets could also be bought at "Mr. Mitchell’s Tavern," whom we will assume is the same Mitchell Downs.

When I wrote "Honour," the musical about the Stanly-Spaight duel, I decided to let Mr. Mitchell own the Eagle as well, and placed much of my action there.

I have also found "Mr. (Joseph) Oliver’s Tavern" on Middle Street being described in 1795 and again in 1796. Middle Street must not have been the driest spot in North Carolina at the turn of that century and, with all the sailors in town, I imagine the local sheriff spent a lot of his time between that street and the jail that Mr. Bryan built, dragging bruised and battered men for some drying-out time in the cells.

The taverns were frequently referred to as landmarks. "William Hawley, Merchant Taylor, Begs leave to inform his friends and customers, and the public in general, that he still continues to carry on his business in Middle Street, nearly opposite Mr. Joseph Oliver’s Tavern," a 1796 advertisement reads. "The above articles are exposed for sale at the House on Middle Street next door above Mr. Mitchell’s Tavern, and nearly opposite the (Episcopal) Church," an 1807 ad notes.

Absolute teetotalers probably had a hard time finding anything if their drinking buddies didn’t point them out.