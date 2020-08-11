Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Gastonia teenager who was last seen a week ago.

Police said Noah Demareon Boykins, 16, of the 300 block of King Henry Lane, was last seen on Aug. 4 on Lowell Bethesda Road. Boykins is a 5-foot, 120-pound black male.

Those having information are asked to contact Detective Hanline with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3377 or dial 911.

