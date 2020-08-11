Feral cat colonies – good or bad?

That question is heating up again in Bridgeton as the town gears up for a commission meeting to consider a pro-feral ordinance being submitted by activist and town commissioner Peggy Wilson.

The town board is split between the have-cats and the have-cat-nots.

Bridgeton, like many communities, has been overrun with cats who have been abandoned or who are descendants of abandoned cats.

Cats have always been a love-them-or-hate-them species. Detractors point out the feline population’s overly-efficient hunting skills (Cornell Lab’s Ornithology program estimates that cats kill 3-4 billion birds every year in the US) their population explosions (a cat can become pregnant at five months and have two or three litters a year) and the parasites that can be found in their feces, (that stuff in your litter box is a primary source of the parasitic toxoplasmosis—which can cause flu-like symptoms in some people but often shows no symptoms at all).

The cats’ protectors, however, argue that TNR – Trap, Neuter and Release – programs not only control cat populations, but also, over time, reduce their numbers. These controlled colonies protect their food sources, TNR activists say, and run off strange cats, and the fact they are regularly fed keeps their hunting instincts under control.

Wilson and a group of local volunteers have been taking care of ferals in the town for a few years. After pressure from some town citizens and the commissioners, "I’ve taken the cat feeding station down and have put up a cage about a year ago." The cage is in town but located on her own property. Measuring about 20 by 30 feet, it is where she keeps the ferals she has taken care of.

Wilson said she has spayed or neutered around 85 cats, and has also found homes for some feral kittens.

All of the ferals, she said, are regularly fed and given medical attention. All are spayed or neutered with their left ear notched – a universal sign that a feral cat is part of a TNR colony.

"I have so many people come up and tell me the number of cats in town have tremendously decreased because of what I’m doing," she said.

Wilson said a couple of the town’s four commissioners, "and their friends" are pushing her to move the cage to city property that is located away from the town’s residential area but, she said, moving it there would be unsafe for people going at night to feed them.

She had been feeding a few other feral cats along city rights-of-way at the Bridgeton Marina that she planned to capture, she said, until a property owner complained. As a result the commissioners "approved an ordinance which I was against, (banning) feeding any type of cats or other animals on city property."

Wilson has since drafted a TNR ordinance that she has turned in to fellow commissioners, the mayor and town attorney that she hopes will be passed Tuesday night.

The ordinance would allow for trapping cats "for the sole purpose of sterilizing, vaccinating for rabies, and eartipping community cats," and states that eartipped cats received by local shelters will be returned to the area where they were trapped unless veterinary care is required.

Under the ordinance, Trap-Neuter-Return would be "the preferred disposition for impounded community cats."

Wilson is not expecting an easy approval of the vote.

Among those opposing feral colonies is fellow commissioner Denny Cuthrell. "I’m not in favor of releasing cats when you capture them," he said. "That’s not what’s best for (the residents) or the cats."

He said feral communities have a number of negative aspects. For one thing, he argued, a person feeding a feral cat community is also feeding other predators in the area. He also stated that, "Cats and cat feces carries an abundance of parasites. With the cats using people’s gardens and such, you’re just putting people at risk."

Cutthrell said he is bringing copies of a study backing up his argument to Tuesday’s meetings.

While Wilson did not say she was bringing any statistical lists, she will be getting help from Kim Williams, director of Lucky Cats of Kinston, an organization that has been working with Kinston over the last two years handling feral colonies in town and in the county via a TNR program.

"We have successfully reduced the number of cats that have come into the shelter, and greatly reduced the number of nuisance calls," she said.

Williams said that TNR programs – together with education of the public about the importance of spaying and neutering, and of not abandoning pets, is highly successful in both keeping wild cats healthy and in controlling their numbers. "The goal for all TNR groups is to establish a 100-percent stabilization rate," she said. "Every member of the (cat) community is spayed and vaccinated."

She said such programs rely entirely on privately-raised funds and cost their hosting cities nothing.

"The cats are not the problem," she said. "Cats are part of a bigger problem called people" – people who abandon pets and refuse to have them neutered. She is strongly opposed to euthanasia. As ferals are captured and put down, she said, they are simply replaced by more un-neutered ferals who move in to fill the vacancies.

"The choice isn’t whether the cats are going to be there or not," she said. "The choice is whether you’re going to live with a managed colony or not."

She believes that TNR is a program that both cat fans and cat not-a-fans should like "If you don’t like cats, you’re going to love a TNR program because the whole point is to lower the population of cats. And if you like cats you’re going to love a TNR program because our focus is to reduce the amount of unnecessary suffering and death and ultimately lower the amount of cats and kittens that enter into a shelter."

The next meeting of the town commissioners is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridgeton town hall.