One more drawing remains

A Pender County woman has won a $1 million lottery.

Delores Raines’s entry was selected in the Supreme Riches drawing. Another 1,178,000 people entered the "second-chance" contest.

According to the press release, she claimed her prize Thursday.

"She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000," the release stated. "She chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after required state and federal tax withholdings."

There will be one more drawing, which like the first, "offers 55 prizes including the grand prize of $1 million, four $10,000 prizes, and 50 prizes of $200."

