Tuesday, Aug. 18, will mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, an amendment which established the right of American women to vote.

And, say members of the Gaston County Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the celebration of that anniversary ought not to be a quiet one.

"We’re wanting to get as many Gaston County churches as possible to ring their bells 19 time at noon on Aug. 18," explained Linda Roberts of the AAUW.

"We think it is so important," she continued, "to recognize and remember this crucial moment in our history, and to recall just how hard American women had to work to win that right."

Roberts noted that the AAWU and other groups had planned a far more wide-ranging celebration of the amendment’s 100th anniversary, including a parade and public forums.

Those plans, like so many others so far in 2020, were put on hold by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully," Roberts said, "we can have the sort of celebration we want to have next year. But, we wanted to make sure that the event was remembered this year as well."

According to the History Channel, the right of women to vote was supported by some of America’s early leaders, but it was not until after the Civil War that the movement began to build traction.

The 19th Amendment was introduced into Congress in 1878, but was not approved for more than 40 years.

By the beginning of the 20th century, the role of women in American society was changing drastically; women were working more, receiving a better education, bearing fewer children, and several states had authorized female suffrage.

In 1913, the National Woman’s Party organized the voting power of these enfranchised women to elect congressional representatives who supported woman suffrage, and by 1916 both the Democratic and Republican parties openly endorsed female enfranchisement.

In 1919, the 19th Amendment, which stated that "the rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex," passed both houses of Congress and was sent to the states for ratification.

Tennessee became the 36th state to approve the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920, making it national law. On Nov. 2 of that same year, more than 8 million women across the U.S. voted for the first time.

"This was a struggle," Roberts. "It united white women and Black women and women of all faiths. It was a triumph for women everywhere."

"Again, we’re asking that all churches ring their bells 19 time at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 18," Roberts concluded. "And any church or individual who wants more information may call me at 704-616-8558."

