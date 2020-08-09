Danny Bolton said he was sitting in the living room of his home off of N.C. 18 south drinking coffee Sunday morning when he heard a loud rumble and felt the house shake.

There are frequent wrecks on the road and he said he and his daughter ran outside to check.

"We thought it was a tractor-trailer turned over," he said.

It turns out, it was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916 when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, according to the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina. The temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier, said the National Weather Service.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake's epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta.

Sparta is about 123 miles north of Shelby.

Mitchell Rippy said he was sitting on the couch at his home off of Burke Road in Shelby when the quake struck.

"You could feel the house shake and you could hear it," he said.

He said the windows were trembling in their frames and there was a loud rumble.

"Felt like the wind was blowing real hard," Rippy said "I looked outside and the trees weren’t moving."

He said he knew then it was an earthquake and when he checked Facebook, it was full of people sharing similar stories.

Brad Panovitch, a Charlotte meteorologist, took to Facebook Live to give an update on the quake and said his social media feeds were lighting up with comments, posts and personal accounts of the quake.

Panovitch said people will likely see some minor damage as a result of the quake, such as cracks in buildings and plates falling down, but didn’t anticipate any major damage.

He said at the time the quake was reported, it was the largest magnitude quake in the United States.

"Who would have thought the biggest one would be in North Carolina," he said.

TELL US YOUR STORY OF 2020 EARTHQUAKE: You can reach Rebecca Sitzes at 704-473-8586 or email at rsitzes@shelbystar.com.